From Miller to de Kock: How IPL franchises outplayed rivals with low-cost, high-value picks

The Indian Premier League 2026 mini auction at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena lived up to its billing, with teams spending heavily and setting new records.

Cameron Green became the costliest overseas player in IPL history after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 crore, a deal that dominated headlines.

Beyond the big-money buys, several franchises managed to pull off what can only be called steal deals, securing proven performers and high-potential players at modest prices.

1 6 David Miller (PTI)

David Miller (Rs 2 crore to Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals were among the sharpest operators at the auction table, picking up South African batter David Miller for just Rs 2 crore.

Miller had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore and was sold at that price after other franchises showed no interest. He was part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad in IPL 2025, where he endured a below-par season, scoring 153 runs in 11 matches at an average of 30.60 without registering a single half-century.

Following that campaign, he was released by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Despite his recent struggles, Miller brings with him a wealth of IPL experience. Since making his debut in 2012, he has featured in 141 matches, scoring 3,077 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 138.60.

His IPL record includes one century and 13 half-centuries, and he was part of the Gujarat Titans squad that lifted the title in the 2022 season.

2 6 Quinton de Kock (PTI)

Quinton De Kock (Rs 1 crore to Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians also turned heads with one of the most talked-about bargain buys of the auction, acquiring South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock for just Rs 1 crore.

Once among the most sought-after players in the league, de Kock offers a combination of experience, explosive opening ability and world-class wicketkeeping skills.

His reputation for providing brisk starts in the powerplay and handling pressure situations in run chases makes him a valuable addition for a franchise known for assembling successful combinations.

Securing a dependable top-order batter and a quality wicketkeeper at such a price was viewed as a smart piece of business by Mumbai.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been in impressive form recently, highlighted by a blistering 46-ball 90 against India in a T20I at New Chandigarh last week.

The 32-year-old has represented six IPL franchises over his career, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Across 115 IPL matches, he has scored 3,309 runs at an average of 30.63 and a strike rate of 134.02.

3 6 Ben Duckett (Reuters)

Ben Duckett (Rs 2 crore to Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals continued to focus on value signings by securing England’s Ben Duckett for Rs 2 crore. The sale underlined the demand for versatile top-order batters in the T20 format.

Duckett is yet to make his IPL debut, having gone unsold at multiple previous auctions despite his extensive T20 experience.

More than just an aggressive batter, Duckett is known for his ability to dominate both pace and spin, find gaps with precision and maintain a high scoring rate through the middle overs.

Although he has not featured in the IPL, Duckett has built a solid reputation in international cricket. His career numbers point to consistency and adaptability, particularly as a top-order batter.

In T20 cricket, he has played 20 matches, scoring 527 runs at strike rate of 153.6, with three half-centuries to his name.

4 6 Finn Allen (Reuters)

Finn Allen (Rs 2 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders added another explosive option to their squad by signing New Zealand batter Finn Allen for Rs 2 crore.

His IPL journey so far has been brief. He was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021 as a replacement player and remained with the franchise through the 2022 season, during which he made his on-field appearances.

Allen is renowned for his fearless approach and powerplay hitting, particularly against fast bowlers, and is unafraid to take risks early in an innings.

His T20 record underlines his reputation as a destructive white-ball batter. In 162 T20 matches, he has scored 4,431 runs at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of 173.90, including four centuries and 29 half-centuries.

His tally of 407 fours and 280 sixes speaks volumes about his boundary-hitting ability.

5 6 Jacob Duffy (Picture from social media)

Jacob Duffy (Rs 2 crore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a decisive move during the IPL 2026 mini auction by signing New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy for Rs 2 crore, his base price.

Once Duffy’s name came up, RCB moved quickly to secure the 31-year-old, closing the deal without hesitation.

Duffy is currently the second-ranked bowler in the ICC T20I rankings and has been a standout performer for New Zealand in the shortest format.

This will be Duffy’s first season in the IPL, and his availability could prove crucial for RCB, given the uncertainty surrounding Josh Hazlewood’s fitness.

The Kiwi pacer recently delivered a five-wicket haul against the West Indies in the second Test match, underlining his form.

In T20Is for New Zealand, he has taken 53 wickets in 36 innings at an average of around 17 and a strike rate of 13.80, with five four-wicket hauls and a best of 4 for 14.

6 6 Anrich Nortje (PTI)

Anrich Nortje (Rs 2 crore to Lucknow Super Giants)

Lucknow Super Giants strengthened their pace attack by signing South African speedster Anrich Nortje for Rs 2 crore, his base price. Known for bowling at speeds exceeding 150 kmph, Nortje adds raw pace to the Super Giants’ lineup.

Nortje made his IPL debut in 2020 with Delhi Capitals, a season that proved to be his most productive. Partnering Kagiso Rabada, he played a key role in DC’s run to the final, claiming 22 wickets at an average of 23.27.

After being released by Delhi, he featured in just two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2025 season.

Across his IPL career, Nortje has taken 61 wickets in 48 matches at an average of 27.16, with an economy rate of 9.07.

Overall, he boasts 192 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 23.08, underlining his effectiveness in the format.

For several franchises, these understated buys may well prove to be the defining moves of the season ahead.