Keith Richards at 82: Iconic memes that celebrate his ‘immortality’ with a dash of humour

Rock legend Keith Richards once said, “Some things get better with age… like me,” and his words hold true till date — not just because of his legendary association with The Rolling Stones, but also because of how the internet has always been intrigued by his long life despite his hardcore rockstar lifestyle.

For decades, fans have turned his longevity into an exaggerated cultural meme fest online. The jokes that have always brought a smile to our faces, stem from his history of severe drug and alcohol abuse, yet outliving several of his healthier contemporaries.

As the guitar legend turns 82 today, rockers across generations find themselves revisiting the iconic old-age memes on the internet. From ancient-history jokes to immortality theories, these memes do not aim to mock the guitar legend as much as they showcase the awe of rock enthusiasts. Here’s a look at some of the memes that have endured the sands of time just like the legend himself.

One of the longest-running memes imagines Richards as an ancient being from the Egyptian civilisation. This meme shows him constructing pyramids, casually moving stone blocks like a seasoned labourer alongside legendary country artiste Willie Nelson. By exaggerating Richards’ age, the meme — like several others — turns him into an almost-mythical individual. He has been around for so long and endured such a hard lifestyle that the internet has credited him with witnessing the beginning of human civilisation.

This meme is a great wordplay that turns the idea of a need for a better future on its head. Instead of worrying about the kind of a world we will leave for the next generations, the joke suggests that Richards will outlive everyone and we are responsible for readying the planet for his existence. It’s hilarious to think that Richards will beat the trends, politics and natural calamities and live on forever.

Often memed-up with a funny image of Richards reading a newspaper, this joke shows him keeping tabs of people, events and time periods he has outlived, including his contemporaries. It alludes to Mick Jagger, his longtime Rolling Stones bandmate, subtly playing on their famous collaboration during their prime. Because when it comes to challenging the thieving hands of time, no one stands a chance against Richards, right?

If Richards is an ancient being, then his pet must also be from his era. At least that is what the internet assumes for a good laugh. This forms the basis of another meme on social media, which shows the legend holding a baby dinosaur close to his chest. What does it imply? His “first pet” is prehistoric and so is Richards. Like the pyramid meme, this joke also turns the idea of his longevity into an absurd one.

Perhaps one of the most famous of Keith Richards memes, this one turns his survival into a health-hazard disclaimer on a cigarette packet. As per the joke, every human being is susceptible to death, except for Richards. Every time you smoke a cigarette, Richards’ lifespan is set to increase by one hour. It’s a humorous spin on the guitarist’s past with excessive smoking and alcoholism — done out of admiration for his legendary status as a rock icon for surviving against all the odds.