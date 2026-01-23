India vs New Zealand T20Is turn crucial as World Cup build-up gathers pace

Every T20 match is almost a must-tick box for India in the run-up to the World Cup next month. While a defeat will not mean the end of the world, any setback to preparations will be unwelcome for the defending champions.

The 40-run win over New Zealand in the opening T20I in Nagpur was a reflection of India’s strength in the shortest format. It also suggested that India are on the right track in terms of their preparation. But there are four more games against the Black Caps and consistency, in all aspects of their game, is paramount for the hosts.

The second T20I, in Raipur on Friday, will therefore be as crucial as the first game.

The bowling attack of New Zealand’s T20I side is indeed stronger than the one on the ODI leg of their tour. But spearhead Jacob Duffy aside, almost all the other New Zealand bowlers got a fair bit of stick in the series opener.

A strong performance with the bat was complemented by efficient use of the new

ball, as the early wickets further eased the situation for the Indians. New Zealand’s chase of a huge 239-run target could never really get back on track thereafter.

Opener Abhishek Sharma’s onslaught and Arshdeep Singh’s first spell played a massive role in helping India take a lead in the ongoing series. How the two Punjab cricketers fare in the remaining games will be key to India’s series victory as well as a robust defence of their T20 World Cup crown.

Abhishek has been honest enough to say that he’s not “that strong kind of guy”, which is why he doesn’t practise range-hitting. Despite that and backing “just a few shots” he has in his armoury, the explosiveness in his batting stands out, making him a match-winner for India.

Clearing the front leg and a free swing of his arms is his trademark style of strokeplay. But that’s not all, as the young left-hander is equally adept at inside-out aerial strokes to deposit quicks into the stands, something he did against Kristian Clarke in Nagpur.

“I feel I’m more of a timing batter,” Abhishek said about his strokeplay, after India’s win in the first T20I. “So, for me, I have to just watch the ball, and get used to the

conditions, because we are playing all over India now... So, I have to adapt to the conditions very quickly.

“And for that, I plan a day before or probably whenever I get a nets session.”

Talking about Arshdeep, in spite of just one wicket on Wednesday, his tight bowling (1/31 in four overs) on the whole in batting-friendly conditions was a talking point. Getting the ball to move early, maintaining discipline at the death with well-directed yorkers and hitting the hard lengths, those are the features of Arshdeep’s bowling, which will be crucial for India in the coming days as well.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav looking sharper during his 22-ball 32, and Rinku

Singh’s superb finishing act were also the positives from the first game.

Whether India are thinking about tinkering with the winning combination remains to be seen. They might be forced to make a change if left-arm spinner all-rounder Axar Patel doesn’t recover in time after injuring his left thumb on Wednesday.

If Axar isn’t fit, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav may get a chance.