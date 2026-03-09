Watch: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan celebrate T20 World Cup 2026 win with respective girlfriends

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan celebrated India’s victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final with an on-field dance alongside their respective girlfriends, Mahieka Sharma and Aditi Hundia.

Videos circulating on social media showed Pandya and Kishan celebrating at the Narendra Modi Stadium shortly after India registered an emphatic win over New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The viral clips captured the pair dancing on the pitch as Sharma and Hundia joined in the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one widely shared video, Kishan is seen draped in the Indian tricolour performing a celebratory Bhangra with Pandya, while their partners cheer and dance alongside them.

Pandya, speaking after the match, credited Sharma for her support. BollywoodShaadis quoted Hardik Pandya during the post-match interview, “I had been saying the same thing from the beginning—that we are going to win. I already knew that we were champions and that we would come back with this trophy. I even told Mahieka the same thing, ‘Don’t worry, we’ve got this’. I want to play for the team for another ten years and win ten more titles”.

Pandya has been frequently seen with Sharma, an actress and model, since late 2025. Viral images from the celebrations also showed Sharma planting a kiss on the all-rounder’s cheek during the on-field celebrations.

Kishan celebrated alongside long-time girlfriend Hundia, a fashion model and entrepreneur from Jaipur who gained recognition through India’s beauty pageant circuit. Hundia completed her schooling at India International School Jaipur before pursuing higher education at St. Xavier’s College Jaipur. She is the daughter of businessman Lalit Hundia and Babita Hundia.

Speculation about the relationship between Kishan and Hundia first surfaced during the Indian Premier League in 2019, when television cameras repeatedly captured her cheering from the stands during matches in which the wicketkeeper-batter was playing.

Over the years, Hundia has been seen attending several cricket matches to support Kishan. While the pair have largely kept their relationship private, Kishan’s grandfather Anurag Pandey confirmed in February that they have been dating for some time and said the family would welcome the possibility of marriage in the future.