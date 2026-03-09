Gary Kirsten appointed Sri Lanka head coach on two-year deal from April 15

Former India World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten was on Monday appointed head coach of the Sri Lanka men’s cricket team on a two-year contract starting April 15.

Kirsten, a former South Africa opener who later built a strong coaching record, will remain in the role until April 14, 2028.

His tenure will focus on Sri Lanka’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Confirming the appointment in a media release, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the decision is part of its attempt to reshape the structure of the National High Performance Center and strengthen the national side ahead of major global tournaments.

Kirsten brings extensive international coaching experience. He guided India to the 2011 World Cup title during his tenure as head coach from 2008 to 2011.

Following his stint with India, the 58-year-old served as head coach of South Africa between 2011 and 2013. During that period, the Proteas rose to the No.1 ranking across all three formats of the game.

Kirsten was most recently associated with Cricket Namibia, working as a consultant during the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

"Kirsten’s primary responsibilities will include guiding the Sri Lanka National Men’s Team in its preparation and campaign for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027," SLC said in a release.

During his playing career between 1993 and 2004, Kirsten was one of South Africa’s leading batters. He scored 14,087 runs across Tests and One-Day Internationals, including 21 centuries in Tests and 13 in ODIs.

Sri Lanka’s international record in recent years has been uneven, with the team going through several rebuilds after the retirement of senior players. As co-hosts, they failed to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.