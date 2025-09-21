India pad up for cricket amid clatter: Echoes of handshake-gate a distraction

Matters went out of hand, literally, when the Indian cricket team played Pakistan a few days ago in a group-stage contest of the Asia Cup.

The reasons for that were more political than cricket as the Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts before and after the game.

Will the echoes of that controversy affect Sunday’s Super Four stage match between the two teams in Dubai? Unlikely.

The kind of performances India have put up so far in this tournament and, more importantly, considering the current team environment, off-the-field matters will be

of little interest to Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates going into the high-voltage clash. More than the handshakes, Team India’s focus will be on beginning the Super Four round with an emphatic performance.

Surya, though, has urged his teammates to shut out outside noise, especially the ones arising from the handshake controversy. The India captain was quite reasonable with his views, speaking on the eve of the contest against Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha.

“Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep,” he quipped on Friday night. “Of course, it’s not always possible. You meet a lot of friends, you go out to dinner. You have other players also around who like to see all these things.

“So, it’s very difficult, but then it’s on you. What you want to listen to, what you want to have in your mind.”

Surya added: “I have been very clear with all the boys. I think it’s very important. If you want to do well in this tournament and keep going forward, we will have to shut out a lot of noise from outside. And take what is good for you.

“I’m not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you. Someone can give you good advice as well, which can help you in the game and help you on the ground. So, I think that is very important for me. And as for the rest, I feel everyone is in a good space.”

Surya was further prodded indirectly at the pre-match news conference as to whether India would once again be doing the “same”, referring to the ‘no-handshakes’ policy with the Pakistan cricketers. Bringing humour into play, the skipper replied: “By doing the same, you mean with the ball, right? Then fine.”

Surya then stated: “It’s a good-intensity contest. The stadium is full. You get the best crowds, so put your best foot forward for the country and enjoy the game.”

That’s exactly what India are expected to do, given their strength and form.

As for India’s XI, spinner Varun Chakravarthy is set for a return — alongside senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah — and join the in-form Kuldeep Yadav to bolster the bowling attack. If spinner all-rounder Axar Patel is yet to recover after hurting his head while fielding during the Oman game, India may then be forced to make a change.

It remains to be seen if they prefer Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana in that case.