India pacer Harshit Rana set to be ruled out of T20 World Cup due to knee injury

Suryakumar didn't rule him out just yet, but dropped enough hints that one of head coach Gautam Gambhir's 24-year-old protege is unlikely to recover in time to play any of the matches

PTI Published 06.02.26, 03:38 PM
Harshit Rana during the fourth T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

Harshit Rana during the fourth T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. PTI picture

Young India speedster Harshit Rana was on Friday ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of a knee injury sustained in a warm-up game here with skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitting that he was "not looking good".

Fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj has been drafted in to replace Rana in the squad, according to reliable BCCI sources.

Earlier, Suryakumar's admission was indication enough that head coach Gautam Gambhir's 24-year-old protege was unlikely to recover in time to play any of the matches, starting with the lung-opener against the USA on Saturday.

"Harshit Rana has not been ruled out yet, the physios are assessing him but he does not look good," Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference here on Friday.

The Indian captain, however, tried to make light of the setback.

"Don't worry, we have 11 players for tomorrow. But it obviously would be a big blow because you make a squad of 15 after a lot of thought and he was included after some thought process," said Suryakumar.

"But if he is not available going forward, we will then set different combinations. We have enough players and combinations against all teams that we can have for this tournament but if we miss him (for not being available), we will definitely miss him," he added.

Rana could bowl only one over in the warm-up game against South Africa in which he conceded 16 runs and then hobbled off the field with a knee injury.

Although Rana is not a first eleven certainty with an economy rate of 10.60 in nine T20Is, he certainly would have been a handy inclusion in specific conditions. He is also a useful lower-order hitter.

In place of Rana, the pacers who could be in contention are Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj among the experienced ones.

All-rounder Washington Sundar is already looking doubtful with a side strain and rib muscle tear.

"We will see which (other) fast bowlers have done really well for the last one or two years or if there is any bowler who can bat as well," Suryakumar said of available options.

"But there is no hard and fast rule that he can bat, because if you are expecting someone at No.9 or No.10 to come out and hit a six, then what are the other eight (players) doing before him? We will see, we do have a few options but we will pick the best one," he added.

