Eden Gardens to offer sporting T20 pitch, says curator ahead of World Cup games

ICC pitch consultant reviews surface as Eden readies for five group matches and a Super Eight with pace and spin expected to get help and dew ruled out

Sayak Banerjee Published 06.02.26, 05:41 AM
Eden Gardens gets ready for the T20 World Cup.

Eden Gardens gets ready for the T20 World Cup. Picture by Sanat Kumar Sinha

The India-South Africa Test last November had put the Eden Gardens pitch under the scanner. But the 22-yard strip promises to be a “sporting” wicket for the T20 World Cup.

Five group (B) matches will be played at the Eden before it hosts a Super Eight clash on March 1. The first game is on Saturday, when the West Indies take on Scotland.

The ICC’s pitch consultant Andy Atkinson has spoken with Eden curator Sujan Mukherjee, and expects “good, proper” T20 wickets. “It will be a sporting pitch facilitating strokeplay, but both pacers and spinners will get purchase right through the game. Dew won’t be a factor since it’s a 3pm start (first game),” Mukherjee told The Telegraph on Thursday.

But with no India matches in the group league fixtures here, the authorities do not expect a strong turnout. “Only the England matches may see around a turnout of 15,000 or so,” a Cricket Association of Bengal official said.

T20 World Cup 2026 Eden Gardens
