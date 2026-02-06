MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Deputy chief of Russian military intelligence was shot, wounded in Moscow

The attack came a day after Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators wrapped up two days of talks in Abu Dhabi

Reuters, AP Published 06.02.26, 02:16 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A deputy chief of Russian military intelligence was shot and wounded on Friday, officials said.

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev was shot several times by an unidentified assailant in Moscow, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement.

She said that Alekseyev was hospitalised. Petrenko didn't say who could be behind the attack. Alekseyev has served as the first deputy head of Russia's military intelligence since 2011.

Several top Russian military officers have been assassinated in attacks that Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

The attack came a day after Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators wrapped up two days of talks in Abu Dhabi. The Russian delegation was led by the military intelligence chief, Adm. Igor Kostyukov.

