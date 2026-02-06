Anurachal: Tiger found dead with gunshot wounds two days after police constable mauled to death

A sub-adult female tiger was found dead with gunshot wounds in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday, two days after a tiger mauled to death a police constable.

Investigations into both the mauling and the shooting of the animal are on. Human fatalities from tiger attacks are considered extremely rare in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials quoted by multiple news outlets said the tiger’s body was recovered from Mayodia, a high-altitude area near the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary that has seen repeated tiger movement in recent weeks.

The fatal attack occurred on Monday evening when head constable Chikseng Manpung, a radio operator with the Arunachal Pradesh police, was riding his motorcycle back from Anini, around 561 km northeast of state capital Itanagar.

After Manpung failed to return home that night, police and forest department teams launched a search operation.

His half-eaten body was found the next day after an extensive search, officials said.

The Lower Dibang Valley district administration issued public safety advisories, restricting night travel along the affected stretch, particularly for two-wheelers.

Authorities warned of tiger movement in the area and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel after dark.

Police and forest department teams were rushed to the site, and a temporary ban on two-wheelers was imposed after multiple tiger sightings near Mayodia, a scenic but vulnerable location known for winter snowfall.

Divisional forest officer Mito Rumi was quoted as saying that a tigress and her three sub-adult cubs had been sighted near the road in recent days, specially at night.

According to the report, plans were being drawn up to safely relocate the animals with expert teams expected from Itanagar and other state reserves to assist in the operation.