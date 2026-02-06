Goa police warn of instant detention for tourists forcing selfies or photos with foreign women

Goa Police have launched a statewide crackdown against domestic tourists harassing foreign nationals on beaches, warning that anyone found clicking photographs without consent or forcing selfies will be detained on the spot, a senior official said on Friday.

The move follows a series of complaints and incidents involving domestic tourists photographing foreign women without permission and pressuring them to pose for selfies, raising concerns over safety and consent at some of the state’s most popular tourist spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any domestic tourist found clicking photographs of foreign women without their consent or forcibly taking selfies will be detained on the spot,” the senior official said, adding that police presence on beaches has been stepped up to act immediately on complaints.

The warning comes days after the Calangute police in North Goa registered a case against two tourists from Odisha for allegedly harassing a Russian woman on a beach earlier this week.

According to the police, the accused — Akash Minaz (19) and Dhayan Tappo (34) — forcibly clicked photographs with the foreign tourist on Calangute beach and touched her inappropriately. The incident prompted swift police action and renewed scrutiny of tourist behaviour in the coastal state.

Officials said the crackdown is aimed at sending a clear message that harassment of any kind, particularly involving consent violations, will not be tolerated. Police teams have been instructed to intervene immediately in such cases rather than issuing warnings.

Goa, one of India’s most popular international tourist destinations, attracts large numbers of foreign visitors every year. Authorities have said maintaining a safe environment for tourists is critical, especially during the peak season, when beaches see heavy footfall.