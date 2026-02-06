India at centre of cricket and politics at T20 World Cup which also features Italy, US, Scotland

1 5 TTO Graphics

The T20 World Cup, which begins across three venues in India and Sri Lanka on Saturday, is perhaps the most politically charged cricket tournament ever and India is firmly at the centre of it all, be it the game or the off-field brouhaha.

Bangladesh – in the grip of uncertainty and turmoil ever since a student-led uprising overthrew Sheikh Hasina’s government in Dhaka – have been ousted after refusing to play in India because of “security concerns”.

Pakistan have announced a boycott of their game against India as a gesture of support to Bangladesh, a country that was born in 1971 thanks to India.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have held India responsible for the turmoil, which began after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from an IPL contract on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rahman's exit hurt Bangladesh’s "national pride".

As a result, Scotland will be padding up against the West Indies in Kolkata on Saturday.

Pakistan, which decided to go on a proverbial fishing expedition in muddied waters by showing their solidarity with Bangladesh, had Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif diving in to justify Dhaka’s decision.

Even before a delivery has been bowled, the International Cricket Council and its broadcasters are staring at potential losses while Pakistan is preparing for some severe sanctions that can have far-reaching consequences.

While the recent India-Pakistan cricket contests at global events have more often than not been lopsided, there is no denying the fact that the rivalry between the nuclear-armed neighbours still remains a cash-cow for the global cricket economy.

Aside from the political drama, the cricket looks set to be dominated by Suryakumar Yadav-led defending champion India.

This T20 World Cup is the biggest ever – the number of teams has grown from 16 last time to 20 this time – India's hegemony at least in this format seems to have very few challenges. Overall, no team matches up to India in terms of quality and performance.

If the game against Pakistan eventually happens at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, it would test the young Indian batters on a slightly tricky surface where Mohammed Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and surprise package side-armer Usman Tariq - have the best chance of asking a few questions.

More than India, it would be Pakistan's loss.

Pakistan open against the Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday, a match they are expected to win.

India’s task is tricky. If they win the T20 World Cup, it would be considered business as usual. If they lose, it would be an upset of a huge magnitude because of the kind of form each player is in.

Australia are always formidable across conditions but with no Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to start with, the bowling attack comprising Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis looks slightly thin on paper. But the batting line-up with Travis Head, Josh Inglis, skipper Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David does bear a formidable look.

A lot would also depend on how the two spinners -- Matt Kuhnemann and Adam Zampa -- perform on big days.

England also have a slightly batting-heavy line-up with skipper Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett and Phil Salt capable of giving any bowling line-up a run for its money.

But how they would fare against the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will decide which direction the team's campaign would take.

South Africa are also one of the strongest candidates for making the semi-final and boast of the second-best bowling attack after India with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj capable of challenging any big team.

In batting, Quinton de Kock's flair, Aiden Markram's unpredictability, experience of David Miller and brashness of Ryan Rickleton and Tristan Stubbs will certainly come in handy.

New Zealand are always a team that comes up with decent performances and with already a month in the country, they would have acclimatised quicker compared to other teams.

Finn Allen's confidence would be high after his show in the Big Bash League and the last T20I against India.

With Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell also doing well, New Zealand look a very decent batting outfit for these conditions.

Lockie Ferguson's pace, Jacob Duffy's variations and skipper Mitchell Santner's guile makes them a tough opposition in the Super Eights.

Sri Lanka, who will play at home, will always be a mighty opposition with spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and pacers Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera.

This is the first T20 World Cup featuring 20 teams and the West Indies, with their flair and propensity to commit harakiri, would always be a fascinating story.

Ditto for the United States of America, a team which the cricket fraternity jokingly refers to as United States of Asia because of its composition that is high expat talent from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

If there is one team among the associates that can make heads turn, it would certainly be Nepal, who would have second most on-ground following in this event. Watch out for Dipendra Singh Airee, the man who holds the world record for the fastest T20I fifty -- off 9 balls (vs Mongolia in Asian Games).

There is also Italy, a country known more for its footballing exploits. The side is led by Wayne Madsen, who is going to be a double sport World-Cupper, having represented his birth nation South Africa in field hockey.