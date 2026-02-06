Denied entry for wearing 'churidar', Kerala headmistress says she fears returning to school

The headmistress of an aided school in Kerala’s Kollam district, who was allegedly denied entry to the institution for wearing a churidar, said on Friday that she was afraid to continue working there, alleging that no action had been taken against the school manager behind the incident.

Sindhu S Nair told a television channel that the arrest of a temporary security guard was carried out only to “create a smokescreen”, while the manager, whom she accused of orchestrating the incident, remained untouched.

“Shashank, the security guard, was appointed by the manager and was not our permanent staff. By arresting him, a smokescreen has been created. Even he said that he had acted on the manager's instructions. But, the manager has not been made an accused,” she said.

Nair said she suspected attempts were being made by the management to settle the matter quietly. She added that she was denied entry when she reported for duty and that a case for obstructing official duty should have been registered, as the school is government-aided.

She said she would continue her legal fight over the incident, even as she expressed fear about returning to work under the present circumstances.

When the headmistress had arrived at the school at around 9 am on Wednesday, the security staff stopped her from entering on the directions of the school manager, an official from the District Education Office (DEO) said.

She later called the police and was allowed into the school only after officers from the Kottarakara police station arrived.

Visuals broadcast on TV channels showed the headmistress sitting outside the school gate with a tray of eggs she had brought for the mid-day meals provided to students.

The manager has not yet commented on the incident.

Both the police and DEO officials had said that the school manager has no authority to prevent the headmistress from entering the school.

A DEO official had also said that there was a government order that permits the wearing of churidars, a tight-fitting trouser extending below the leg, in schools.