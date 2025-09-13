In times of conflict, Akram talks cricket

Sunday’s Asia Cup clash in Dubai between India and Pakistan has surprisingly evoked a tepid response, leading to questions as to whether these showdowns have lost their charm and appeal.

Did Pakistan’s poor performance of late, besides the absence of their stars, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, lead to the sudden lack of interest? Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram doesn’t think so.

“Intensity will always be there when India, Pakistan play. It’s fun for the players. It’s fun for the fans. But my request is, end of the day, fans should remember, it’s only a game. That’s it. Somebody has to win. Somebody has to lose,” Akram said during an interaction.

This will be the first meeting between the sides after Operation Sindoor and

Akram stressed the need to educate the social media- driven generation not to get carried away.

“It’s a government decision (not to play bilaterals). But in big tournaments like Asia Cup and World Cup, India-Pakistan cricket is fun... I mean, I’ve played a lot of cricket in India. I’ve played against India in Sharjah, Canada... Off the field, on the field, there’s aggression...

“We have to make Gen Z understand that it’s just a game. Now, there’s a lot of misbehaviour. In our time, there was no social media. So, we didn’t know who was abusing us and who wasn’t. Now, we know. That’s a different pressure,” the legendary fast bowler said.

Akram has no qualms in crediting India, “the best side in the world”, for making the high-profile contest against Pakistan a one-sided affair.

“For the last five years, the way the Indian cricket team is playing, they are the best side in the world. They won in Australia. They won in England recently. What a series in England! Incredible. I watched it on and off. But it was fun. Every game went to the wire, till the last session.

“Indians have this confidence. The batting from the great Gavaskar to Sachin to Dravid to Ganguly to Virat and then Rohit... Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma... these guys have control. They are mentally very strong...That’s why Indian team is doing well,” he remarked.

Is there an air of invincibility surrounding the Indian team?

“I think so. Because during our time in the 90s, it was 60-40. Pakistan were mostly the favourites. But now, talk is about India, not just against Pakistan, any team. India is the team to go to.”

Akram thinks the Indian spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav will decide Sunday’s contest.

“That’s where the problem, I see, for Pakistan team will come up... when their middle-order faces India’s spin bowling. They will see off (Jasprit) Bumrah, but spinners like Varun, Kuldeep, I hope they do not trouble them... if you don’t judge their bowling by their hands, whether it is a back of the hand or googly, if you read it after they’ve pitched, then it’ll be too late. Then it means you have no idea what’s happening.”

Akram lauded the way Bumrah’s workload has been managed.

“The Indian bowling performance showed that they are one of the best, led by the world’s No.1 bowler right now, Jasprit Bumrah. I’m quite happy to see the way they’re managing his workload because it’s impossible for any human being to play three formats all the time. He’s a special bowler.

“And if he needs rest, you give him rest. He got criticism during the last Test match in England for opting out. But again, you have good back-up bowlers. And look at Siraj, the way he bowled. He bowled his heart out. He ran in, sprinted in every ball. So that’s the attitude Indian bowling has. It’s fun to watch.”

India vs Pakistan, live on Sony Sports Network & SonyLIV from 8pm IST on Sunday