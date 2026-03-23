‘I don’t like it’: Axar Patel flags concern over Impact Player rule for all-rounders in IPL

The Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League continues to divide opinion, and Axar Patel has now joined the list of players who are not convinced.

Speaking ahead of the new season, the Delhi Capitals captain was direct in his response.

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“I don't like this rule as I am all rounder myself (laughs). Earlier we used to pick all-rounder for this role (batting and bowling). Now team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder? Being an all-rounder myself I don't like it but at the same time rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally I don't like it,” he said.

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The rule, introduced in 2023 and set to continue till at least 2027, allows teams to bring in a substitute from a list of five players at any point in a match.

It has changed how teams build their XI, often reducing the need for players who contribute in both departments. Rohit Sharma had earlier said he was not a fan of the rule, pointing out that it affects the development of all-rounders.

Hardik Pandya too had raised concerns, saying it has become difficult to fit an all-rounder into the side unless he delivers equally with bat and ball.

Axar’s own numbers last season showed a dip in bowling workload, 204 balls compared to 264 the year before, but he made it clear that the rule was not the reason.

“I did not bowl a lot. It wasn't because of Impact Player. After the Champions Trophy, my spinning finger got cut. After that it got worse because of the seam of the ball. Later, it developed into a deep cut, I was not able to apply pressure and rotation on the ball. That is why I was bowling only when required and nursing my finger. After seven games, it became better and I bowled frequently,” he said.

Even as the debate around the rule continues, Axar has another responsibility, leading Delhi Capitals in search of their first IPL title.

He is also part of an Indian T20 side that has seen consistent success in recent years, but he is not interested in labels.

“It all started post 2022, we started playing this brand of cricket and took some tough calls. If this Indian team wants to dominate, we have to continue playing a fearless brand of cricket, change as per the requirement of the game at that time. I don't believe in the tag of the greatest T20 team ever. It is all about time and era. If a team's combination is set, they can do wonders,” he said.