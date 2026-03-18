CSK icon, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s diminished involvement in IPL 2026 under scanner

Speculation over Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future is in full swing and all eyes will be on his role for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026.

Will this season be Dhoni’s last since CSK already have Sanju Samson, who can step into his shoes? Will Dhoni play as an Impact Player when CSK bat? Will he continue to bat at No. 7 or No. 8? Will Dhoni’s dodgy knee permit him to continue the entire season? The guessing game continues.

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Amid all this, in a blunt assessment, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has said that if Dhoni is not going to captain and is playing lower down the order, he is just “making up a spot” in the side.

“If he is going to play the role of batting at No. 8 or No. 9, and not really captaining, then I just feel it’s almost making up a spot and just almost there for the wrong reasons,” AB de Villiers said during a discussion on Jio HotStar.

Dhoni, 44, has already begun his preparations in Chennai for the IPL, which begins on March 28.

De Villiers urged the talisman to change his decision of batting way down the order.

“It’s very tricky and not straightforward. Brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with this MS Dhoni figure that’s always been there.

“When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni.

“I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That’s why I don’t see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season.

“There’s still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times,” De Villiers said.

“It’s a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he’s hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments.”

CSK decided to trade Ravindra Jadeja with Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL 2026 auction as part of their succession plans. Former India captain Anil Kumble backed the in-from keeper-batter to seamlessly step into the leadership group.

“Icons from one generation to another, the baton has passed on in Indian cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin, then to Virat, with MS Dhoni also part of that era.

“In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK. The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks.”

Kumble also believed that the CSK fans would connect with Samson. Ruturaj Gaikwad has led CSK since last year.

“I’m sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise’s fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there’s a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK.”

Kumble is all for giving Samson the unofficial vice-captain’s role. “I think that’s the perfect role for Sanju, handling those responsibilities almost like a vice-captain.

“He has captained Rajasthan for a long period of time, so that leadership role comes naturally to him, and that’s something CSK will be looking for.”

“Last year, when Ruturaj was injured, MS had to take over, and previously, when Ravindra Jadeja was also captain, MS Dhoni came back in as captain midway through the season. So there have been some challenges in identifying who the next captain would be for MS.”