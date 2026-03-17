Dhoni must bat no lower than number six, or let Sanju Samson take over: AB de Villiers

In a blunt assessment, South African batting legend AB de Villiers stated on Tuesday that MS Dhoni must bat no lower than number six in the upcoming IPL, as coming in at eight or nine does not do justice to his presence.

Dhoni, 44, will turn out for his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the IPL starting March 28, and De Villiers urged the talisman to change his trend of batting way down the order in recent years.

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Touching upon Dhoni's role in the CSK setup this IPL season, De Villiers told JioHotstar, "It's very tricky and not straightforward. Brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with this MS Dhoni figure that's always been there. When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni.

"I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That's why I don't see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season.

"We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he's batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he's almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There's still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times."

De Villiers added, "It's a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he's hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments."

CSK decided to trade in Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL 2026 auction as part of their succession plans, and the multi-faceted South African star, along with Indian spin legend Anil Kumble, backed the in-from keeper-batter to seamlessly step into the leadership group.

Sharing his thoughts on CSK's decision to bring in Samson, Kumble said, "Icons from one generation to another, the baton has passed on in Indian cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin, then to Virat, with MS Dhoni also part of that era.

"You had the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly before the shift to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who still carry that aura and continue to perform.

"In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK. The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks."

Kumble also believed the CSK fans will connect with Samson.

"I'm sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise's fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there's a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK."

On Samson's role as unofficial vice-captain," Kumble said, "I think that's the perfect role for Sanju, handling those responsibilities almost like a vice-captain.

"He has captained Rajasthan for a long period of time, so that leadership role comes naturally to him, and that's something CSK will be looking for."

Ruturaj Gaikwad led the CSK team last year.

""Last year, when Ruturaj was injured, MS had to take over, and previously, when Ravindra Jadeja was also captain, MS Dhoni came back in as captain midway through the season. So there have been some challenges in identifying who the next captain would be for MS.

"Ruturaj was identified, and it is good that he continues as captain despite Sanju coming into the scheme of things. I wouldn't be surprised if MS Dhoni gives Sanju the keeping role at some point during the season.

"He will be part of the leadership group, and in case if Ruturaj is unavailable due to injury or otherwise, Sanju would probably take over rather than MS," Kumble said.

Asked about CSK's dilemma of sustaining Dhoni's legacy while also having one eye on the future, Kumble said, "Legacy will always be there, but you have to move on at some point. He has contributed a lot to the franchise, and the brand is now synonymous with the individual.

"... The legacy of MS Dhoni for CSK and Indian cricket will remain forever, and that is not going to change."