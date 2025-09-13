Harbhajan and Ganguly in the running for key BCCI roles at AGM

Former captain Sourav Ganguly and off spinner Harbhajan Singh are the top two Test cricketers who will represent their respective state associations at the BCCI’s annual general meeting in Mumbai on September 28.

As reported by The Telegraph on Friday, Sourav will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal, while Harbhajan has been nominated by the Punjab Cricket Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no clarity yet, but it is expected that the BCCI bigwigs will pick one of the former players to head the association. While Sourav had been at the helm from 2019 to 2022, Roger Binny held the president’s post till July when he had to demit office on reaching 70 years.

Sourav remains in the reckoning while Harbhajan's name cannot be dismissed in a hurry.

Harbhajan, a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, is affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

The picture will be clearer once the nominations are filed. The nomination window will remain open on September 20 and 21.

There is unlikely to be any contest for any of the office-bearers' positions. As of now, secretary Devajit Saikia, treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh) and joint secretary Rohan Gauns Desai (Goa) look to continue in their respective posts.

Friday was the last day for state associations to submit their names to the BCCI.