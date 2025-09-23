MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dinesh Karthik appointed captain of Team India for Hong Kong Sixes

Burji Shroff, chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong China, said: 'We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025'

PTI Published 23.09.25, 01:59 PM
Dinesh Karthik. PTI picture.

Former India player Dinesh Karthik has been appointed captain of the country's team for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes, the tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The exciting short format tournament will start from November 7.

Known for his vast international experience, sharp leadership skills, and explosive batting, Karthik's inclusion as captain is set to inspire fans and elevate the tournament's competitive spirit. On his appointment as skipper, Karthik said, "It is an absolute honour leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition.

"I look forward to lead a group of players who have such incredible records to their credit, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans and play cricket that is both fearless and entertaining." Burji Shroff, chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong China, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025.

"His leadership and wealth of experience will add immense value to the competition, and we are confident that his presence will attract fans from across the globe to witness this spectacular cricketing festival."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

