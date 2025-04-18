MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
CSK announce signing of 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis as replacement for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh

Brevis, who has played two T20 Internationals after making debut in 2023, has made a name in franchise tournaments around the world, including playing in the IPL, CPL, MLC and SA20

PTI Published 18.04.25, 06:11 PM
Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis Facebook/DewaldBrevisofficial

Chennai Super Kings on Friday announced the roping in of South Africa all-rounder Dewald Brevis, one of the most exciting young cricketers in the world, into their squad, replacing injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the IPL.

Brevis, who has played two T20 Internationals after making debut in 2023, has made a name in franchise tournaments around the world, including playing in the IPL, CPL, MLC and SA20.

He was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 291 at a strike rate of 184.17 in the 2025 SA20, helping MI Cape Town win their first title.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," the IPL said in a media statement.

The 21-year-old Brevis was previously part of Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2022 and 2024, and played 10 matches.

He has played 81 T20s and scored 1787 runs with a highest of 162.

He is often referred to as 'Baby AB’ for the similarity of his looks and playing style with the legendary AB de Villiers Brevis will join CSK for Rs 2.2 crore.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

