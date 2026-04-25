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regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 April 2026

Chase-all Delhi stay optimistic ahead of clash with unbeaten Punjab

Punjab are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026 so far, while Delhi are yet to bat first at this year's tournament, chasing in all six of their matches so far

Our Bureau Published 25.04.26, 11:17 AM
Tristan Stubbs gets ready to face Punjab Kings in Delhi.

Tristan Stubbs gets ready to face Punjab Kings in Delhi. Picture courtesy Delhi Capitals 

The Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals each have a record of their own as they prepare to face off on Saturday.

Punjab are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026 so far, while Delhi are yet to bat first at this year's tournament, chasing in all six of their matches so far.

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Punjab can be proud of their run thus far, but Delhi have had bitter-sweet moments having had to bat second in all their games. They have won three and lost three.

Delhi's batting hasn't been the most convincing. A big reason for that has been their openers' failure to provide the fireworks at the start. KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka have flattered to deceive mostly. In comparison, the middle order, particularly Tristan Stubbs, has batted better.

Stubbs, however, thinks there is not much to worry about their batting. "It has seemed worse because we have been chasing every game. The other day, we lost three wickets in an over and we didn't bat very well. We still made 190 something," Stubbs said. "Yes, we haven't had the perfect innings, but we have won three out of six. Even when we have lost, we have still scored 190."

Hope Stubbs is right, because Punjab are playing perfect cricket and any lapses would be severely punished.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Premier League (IPL) Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings (PBKS)
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