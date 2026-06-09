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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

MCC open to drop-in pitches at Lord’s after 40-wicket Test raises concerns

England completed a 115-run win over New Zealand on the fourth morning at Lord’s

Our Bureau Published 09.06.26, 11:38 AM
Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, England.

Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, England. File image

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which runs Lord’s, has conceded they were “frustrated” by a Lord’s pitch that saw 40 wickets fall in 166 overs after England captain Ben Stokes said that such “extreme conditions” would not help the future of Test cricket.

England completed a 115-run win over New Zealand on the fourth morning at Lord’s. The pitch was characterised by variable bounce, with several balls shooting low and others hitting batters’ bodies, and 24 out of 40 dismissals were either bowled or lbw.

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The ICC will reveal next week whether the pitch allowed for “an even contest between bat and ball” in the opinion of match referee Andy Pycroft.

Reports claim that the MCC is open to developing ‘drop-in’ pitches, grown and nurtured elsewhere on the Lord’s site before being moved in trays to the middle, or digging up a pitch entirely.

This is not the first time a Lord’s pitch has been criticised in recent years.

Stokes trouble

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson are being investigated by the ECB for an undisclosed “incident” which took place at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning.

“The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand,” the ECB’s statement said while naming the two players.

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Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Ben Stokes
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