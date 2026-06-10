Uncertain future haunts Ben Stokes after England curfew breach and ECB probe

Ben Stokes is considering his future as an England cricketer after he and fast bowler Gus Atkinson broke the team’s midnight curfew on Monday morning, according to reports in the British media.

Stokes could be banned for the rest of the three-match series against New Zealand, while Atkinson may face a less severe punishment – possibly a one-match ban, which would rule him out of the second Test at The Oval, starting on June 17.

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The ECB is investigating the events at the Rex Rooms nightclub in Chelsea, where a member of the team’s security staff was allegedly struck by Saracens Club rugby player Totoa Auvaa.

On Monday, the ECB board was understood to have given Stokes the option of resigning; to step down on his own terms and continue his Test career. Should he not take that option, the ECB could still remove him from his post for breaching team protocols.

Vice-captain Harry Brook could lead the Test side in the circumstances. He was fined £30,000, and given a final warning over his future conduct following another nightclub incident in Wellington last year.