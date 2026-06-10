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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 June 2026

Mission T20 Cup for India as Harmanpreet Kaur's team chase another world title

Jemimah Rodrigues says ODI World Cup success has strengthened belief ahead of England campaign beginning with Pakistan clash

Our Bureau Published 10.06.26, 07:57 AM
Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur File picture

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are eyeing a double after having won the ODI World Cup at home last year. Jemimah Rodrigues feels the favourites tag sits well on them for the T20 World Cup in England.

The tournament begins on Friday with India playing their first match on Sunday against Pakistan in Birmingham. New Zealand are the defending champions.

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India are placed in the six-team Group A along with Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Two teams from the group will qualify for the semi-finals.

"Everyone was a part of it (the ODI World Cup win); they know what pressure feels like and, at the same time, everyone knows that we've crossed the line once and can do it again. That belief rubs off," Jemimah said on JioHotstar.

"But when you win one, you don't want to stop there. You want to make it two, three, however many you can. Our fans make us feel at home wherever we go. So, yes, we are the favourites, no doubt about that."

Harmanpreet said the ODI World Cup win has boosted the team's confidence.

"Yeah, 100 per cent. I think everybody will agree with me that life has completely changed after winning our first ODI World Cup. Hopefully, we'll continue this run of winning trophies. This is what I want as a captain, and I think it's what everyone in our team has been dreaming of. Hopefully, we'll continue moving in this direction."

India head coach Amol Muzumdar said his team wants to make winning a habit.

"There's pressure in every tournament, and the players are used to it. They've been playing international cricket for some time now. We'll be going in as ODI World Cup champions for the first time.

"Winning is a habit. Over the last three years, we've tried to win every series and to treat each one as extremely important, regardless of who we're playing against.

"Once you get into the habit of winning series, it becomes second nature. The team has been working very hard on this for the past month. I've never seen a team, irrespective of gender, work so hard and be so dedicated towards one goal."

Jemimah is staying positive. "Many times, we visualise success so much, but now we've actually lived it. That helps us believe even more that we can do it again. It's great to have so many members from the 2025 World Cup squad in this team... I think the energy will rub off on them," she said.

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