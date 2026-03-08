MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Captain and coach had faith in me': Abhishek Sharma credits team management after T20 World Cup final

Abhishek fired in the big final against New Zealand as he smashed a 21-ball 52 to power India's blistering start in the company of Sanju Samson

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.03.26, 11:51 PM
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he returns to the pavilion after his dismissal by New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he returns to the pavilion after his dismissal by New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, March 8, 2026. PTI

Swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma on Sunday thanked the Indian team management for backing him to the hilt even after he had started to doubt his ability during his lean run in the T20 World Cup.

Abhishek fired in the big final against New Zealand as he smashed a 21-ball 52 to power India's blistering start in the company of Sanju Samson after being asked to bat first. India, who posted 255/5, won by 96 runs to become the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title.

"The one thing was very clear, I wanted to share before as well, but today is the best day. The captain and coach had faith in me. Even I was doubting myself. I had never experienced this before, it was a tough tournament," Abhishek said after the match.

"I was just doing my process, trying to take it one game after another, but it wasn't easy. But I love this team because the way they backed me. It wasn't easy for me because going through the whole year I was doing well for the team, but in the big tournament I wasn't able to.

"But the faith the team and management showed in me. I got emotional in the middle of the tournament and wanted to talk to the coach and captain and they said you'll win us the big games. The crowd has supported us a lot even through tough times," Abhishek added

Abhishek Sharma Suryakumar Yadav
India defeat New Zealand in final, become first team to successfully defend T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson dominated NZ alongside Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the last in India's 255 for five against New Zealand in the final
The captain and coach had faith in me. I love this team because they backed me

