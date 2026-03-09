Modi-Shah, BJP top brass likely to meet on March 12 to consider Bengal, Kerala poll candidates

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP is likely to meet on March 12 to consider the names of probable candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal and Kerala, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda are among the members of the high-level committee of the ruling party.

The CEC is expected to meet on March 12 to discuss the panel of names for the assembly elections in West Bengal and Kerala, the sources said.

The BJP's poll body will consider the prospective party candidates for Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry later, they said.

The election schedules of four states and one Union territory -- West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry -- are expected to be announced by the Election Commission of India in the next few days.

There are 294 assembly seats in West Bengal and 140 in Kerala.

In the 2021 West Bengal elections, the BJP won 77 seats.

It has no MLA in Kerala. The party had won one seat in the 2016 elections in the southern state.