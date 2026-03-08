India defeat New Zealand in final, become first team to successfully defend T20 World Cup

India on Sunday became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, and the first to lift it three times, after beating New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson dominated New Zealand alongside Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the last in India's 255 for five against New Zealand in the final. Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls) joined them, forming a top three that left New Zealand stunned.

Abhishek capitalised on Mitchell Santner's errors with a 21-ball-52, while Samson scored 89 off 46 balls with eight sixes — a few over long-on, a couple over square leg, down the ground, and over long-off.

After Rachin Ravindra (1/32 in 2 overs) removed Abhishek following a 98-run opening stand off 43 balls, Kishan kept the momentum with four sixes and four boundaries.

A 105-run partnership off 48 balls pushed India past 200 before Jimmy Neesham (3/46 in four overs) removed Samson, Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the 16th over.

New Zealand's Tim Seifert tried to keep the chase alive with a brisk 52 off 26 balls, but the rest of the top order failed to make an impact in the big run chase.

Axar Patel removed Finn Allen for 9 and later dismissed Glenn Phillips for 5, while Jasprit Bumrah sent back Rachin Ravindra for 1.

The pressure continued to build as Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy picked up a wicket each, leaving New Zealand five down by the halfway mark.

On Nov 19, 2023, Rohit Sharma’s men had lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup final at the same venue. More recently, South Africa beat India by 76 runs in the opening Super 8 match of this tournament, putting their qualification hopes in doubt.