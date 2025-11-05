Bengal pay for missed chances as Tripura take lead in Ranji clash

Bengal’s indifferent showing against a side they were expected to dominate went on to hurt them in this Ranji Trophy Group C clash.

Tripura, riding on Bengal’s missed opportunities, finished the game with three points after taking a first-innings lead of 49 on the final day of the contest. Bengal, who won their first two games comprehensively against Uttarakhand and Gujarat, had to settle for just one point from this game in Agartala. They remain at No.3 in the group standings with 13 points.

At the start of the day's play on Tuesday, Bengal were still in a decent position to take the lead as Tripura were 63 short of the former’s 336-run first-innings total. Hanuma Vihari, a beneficiary of two dropped chances on Day III, finally departed for 141 with Tripura still 21 short of the magic figure of 337.

The home team still went on to take the lead and eventually finished at 385, thanks to captain and all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh’s unbeaten 102 and his 61-run ninth-wicket stand with No.10 batter Rana Dutta (27). Only 25 overs were possible thereafter, as Bengal reached 90/3 with spinner all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed hitting a quickfire 45-ball 51 not out before the customary handshake.

“Dropped catches are a part of the game, but I’m sure we’ll quickly be back on track,” Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said later.

Bengal dropped as many as four catches and also missed an easy run-out opportunity. Twice off Mohammed Shami’s bowling, Vihari was dropped by keeper-batter Abishek Porel, the interim captain for the game.

With Porel named in the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha from November 14, Bengal are mulling naming Shahbaz as captain for their next game against Railways in Surat beginning on Saturday.

Shami 'rested'

Shami has not been named in the Bengal squad for the Railways clash, with Kanishk Seth coming in his place. Although there was no official word from either the Bengal camp or the Cricket Association of Bengal on Shami's absence from the squad, it appears he has been rested from the upcoming game.

Shami has so far bowled 93 overs in three matches in the ongoing Ranji edition.

Brief scores: Bengal 336 & 90/3 (Shahbaz Ahmed 51 n.o.). Tripura 385 (Hanuma Vihari 141, Manisankar Murasingh 102 n.o.; Mohammed Kaif 4/79). Match draw. Tripura 3 points, Bengal 1.