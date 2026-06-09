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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

Suthar's tryst with fame: Washington, Kuldeep trigger Afghanistan collapse for biggest innings win

If Suthar’s 6/33 was responsible for their failure in the first innings, Afghanistan fared much worse in the second essay getting bundled out for 112 in 35.5 overs midway into the third day

Our Bureau Published 09.06.26, 09:49 AM
Yashasvi Jaiswal attempts a catch during Afghanistan’s second innings in Mullanpur on Monday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal attempts a catch during Afghanistan’s second innings in Mullanpur on Monday. PTI

Afghanistan’s batters’ patience was worn down in the sweltering Mullanpur heat on Monday against a probing Indian spin attack which took eight of their second innings wickets. The innings and 300-run victory was India’s biggest in Test cricket.

Resuming on the overnight 113/5, Afghanistan succumbed to 152 in their first innings. Rahmat Shah offered a brief resistance but the Indian bowlers — Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna — triggered a collapse as India imposed the follow-on.

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If Suthar’s 6/33 was responsible for their failure in the first innings, Afghanistan fared much worse in the second essay getting bundled out for 112 in 35.5 overs midway into the third day.

Washington Sundar (4/36) did the star turn in the second innings and was supported well by Kuldeep Yadav (3/30). But it was Suthar’s skills which stood out as India’s search for a spinner after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja seemed to have ended.

He landed the ball consistently on the middle and off-stumps and got the ball to turn at optimal speed.

“He (Suthar) really bowled well. He is a good prospect. For past 2-3 years, Manav has been regularly playing for India A (and) India Emerging.

“This was a great opportunity for him and he did well too. In fact, he batted very well so that is actually very satisfying,” batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said at the end of the match.

“I feel the BCCI structure helps where you play so many matches before coming to the Test level. From age-group (cricket), Ranji Trophy, Emerging to India A, there are a lot of matches. It is a great exposure for all the players.

“And obviously, Manav is one of them who was performing for three to four years. So, good luck to him,” Kotak said.

Asked to elaborate how the team management zeroed in on the Rajasthan bowler ahead of Harsh Dubey, Kotak gave a detailed explanation.

“See, in the last three years, Manav was part of one camp (at COE) which I conducted. He was part of the India Emerging team when we played in Emerging Asia Cup or something,” Kotak said.

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Kuldeep Yadav Manav Suthar
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