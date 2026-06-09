Debutant Manav Suthar harps on consistency, patience after historic Test win

Manav Suthar is India’s biggest gain from the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The way he puts revs on the ball at 90kmph is amazing in today’s age of white-ball cricket.

The left-arm spinner marked his Test debut in Mullanpur with match figures of 7/62 and the Man of the Match award, including a 6/33 that ranked as the second-best return by an Indian in his debut innings after Narendra Hirwani.

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So impressed was the think-tank with his performance in Mullanpur, that the Rajasthan spinner opened the bowling in the second innings with Prasidh Krishna.

It wasn’t something new to the youngster. In 52 previous innings in first-class cricket, he had shared the new ball nine times and bowled first change 13 times.

“The biggest lesson is that consistency is everything. You have to keep bowling in the same area over and over again. I think that’s the most important thing in Test cricket. It’s a format that demands a lot of patience,” Suthar said at the presentation ceremony.

“That’s what I’ve learned, keep being patient, stick to your plans and keep hitting the right areas consistently,” he said. “When I came on to bowl and delivered my first over, I realised there was assistance for the spinners from the wicket. After that, my only focus was to keep using the right line, length and pace.

“Once I understood that the wicket was a little slow and required some variation in pace, I started making those adjustments,” he said.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi conceded his batters struggled against Suthar’s accuracy. “He bowled stump to stump and he was really disciplined,” Shahidi said.

Even Sunil Gavaskar was impressed with his craft. “People say a spin bowler is successful in India because he gets help from the pitch. The conditions are favourable for him. But I would say, here against Afghanistan, take the pitch out of the equation. Bowling comes down to skill and control. And that is exactly what this young man showed,” the former captain said on JioHotstar.

“Manav Suthar has a simple, repeatable action. That gives him great accuracy. He knows exactly where each ball is going to land. That kind of control is rare. When you have drift and can land the ball in the right spot consistently, you don’t need a turning track to take wickets.

“Suthar outsmarted the Afghanistan batters not with sharp turn, but with flight, dip, and precision. He practised spot bowling to master his release point. That hard work paid off. He knew where to pitch the ball to trouble each batter... He wasn’t just lucky, he was clever and accurate,” Gavaskar said.

If he can maintain his consistency, he will be very close to being India’s leading spinner soon.