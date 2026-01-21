Bangladesh firm on refusing T20 World Cup in India, questions ICC pressure

Bangladesh has reiterated that they are not ready to change their stance on playing the ICC T20 World Cup in India.

Asif Nazrul, the government’s sports adviser, also said he wasn’t aware of Scotland replacing them in the World Cup. Bangladesh have refused to play in India, citing security concerns.

“I am not aware that Scotland will be included in our place,” Asif said in Dhaka

on Tuesday.

“If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian cricket board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions.

“We have asked to change the venue on logical grounds and we cannot be forced to play in India by putting illogical pressure.”

Bangladesh T20 captain Litton Das said players’ consent had not been sought regarding participation in the World Cup beginning on February 7.

“I don’t know but there has been no communication with me. Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation,” Das said.

“We’re not even sure whether we’ll go to the World Cup.”