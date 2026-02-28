T20 World Cup: Kiwis lose to England, Pakistan sniff a chance for semi-finals

England defeated New Zealand by four wickets in their final T20 World Cup Super Eight game in Colombo on Friday.

Chasing 160, England reached the target with three balls remaining.

New Zealand were comfortably placed until Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner gave away 22 and 16 runs in the 18th and 19th overs, respectively, to tilt the scales in England’s favour. Will Jacks (32 not out off 18 balls) and Rehan Ahmed (19 not out off 7 balls) put on 44 runs off just 16 balls in an unbroken stand in the closing stages.

The result means that Pakistan still have a chance to make the semi-finals. They need to beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs or chase down the target in 13.1 overs in their final Super Eight match on Saturday. New Zealand (3 points) have a better net run-rate compared to Pakistan (1 point).

Earlier, England’s spinners restricted New Zealand to 159/7.

Glenn Phillips (39 off 28 balls), Tim Seifert (35 off 25 balls) and Finn Allen (29 off 19 balls) were the chief contributors for the Kiwis. Jacks (2/23), Adil Rashid (2/28) and Rehan (2/28) were excellent with the ball in the middle overs.

England have topped the group and will head to Mumbai for their semi-final.