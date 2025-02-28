Atal’s 85, Omarzai’s six-hitting blitz lift Afghanistan to 273 against Australia

Sediqullah Atal’s gritty 85 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s explosive 67 powered Afghanistan to a competitive 273 against Australia in their Champions Trophy Group B clash here on Friday.

Atal anchored the innings after a shaky start, but it was Omarzai’s late fireworks which propelled Afghanistan past 270 after were 235 for 8 following Rashid Khan’s dismissal.

Omarzai’s 63-ball knock under pressure had five sixes and one four. He launched two massive sixes off Nathan Ellis in the penultimate over, including a breathtaking 102m hit over midwicket, sending the ball over Maxwell at the boundary.

He then struck a towering six wide long-off as Afghanistan produced a late flourish for a total that would give their spin-heavy bowling lineup a big boost.

But he got out in the final over off Ben Dwarshuis who also dismissed Noor Ahmed in the final delivery of the day to finish with 3/47 from nine overs.

The world champions Australia also leaked 37 runs in extras that included 17 wides.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan suffered early blows as Spencer Johnson (2/49) cleaned up Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a five-ball duck and Ibrahim Zadran (22 off 28) gifted his wicket to Adam Zampa.

Atal then took charge, initially struggling against Johnson’s movement, but settling in with crisp cover drives and flicks.

He found a steady partner in Hashmatullah Shahidi, and together they stitched a 68-run stand, navigating Australia’s spinners on a sluggish pitch.

Atal brought up his second ODI fifty in style, launching Glenn Maxwell over mid-on for a six.

He later dismantled Zampa with two more sixes but fell 15 short of a maiden hundred, chipping a Johnson delivery to Steve Smith at short cover in the 32nd over.

His dismissal at 159/4 triggered a collapse, with Shahidi (20 off 49) falling soon after, and Mohammad Nabi getting run out in a bizarre fashion.

From 182/6, Afghanistan struggled to keep the momentum, and at 235/8 after Rashid’s departure, they were staring at a modest total.

All-rounder Omarzai, fresh from a match-winning 5/58 haul and 41-run contribution against England, then took charge.

Unfazed by the situation, the No. 6 batter played with calm assurance, reaching his eighth ODI fifty off 54 balls with a single off Dwarshuis in the 48th over.

In doing so, he became the joint third-fastest Afghan player to reach the 1000-run milestone, achieving it in 31 innings -- behind Zadran (24), Gurbaz (27), and Shah (31).

