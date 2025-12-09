Markram calls Abhishek Sharma key wicket as South Africa stick to fearless T20 approach

Abhishek Sharma is perhaps the most feared T20 batter in the world now. South Africa T20I captain Aiden Markram did not hide his fears ahead of the opening match in Cuttack on Tuesday.

“I’ve played with Abhi before at Sunrisers (Hyderabad), a great guy and bats really well, so no doubt it’s a big wicket for us,” he said.

“Whoever takes the new ball, that’s a challenge to hopefully get him early. He is a match-winner and it’s an important wicket for us.”

Markram said modern T20 batting is being driven by youngsters who see attacking intent as both entertainment and opportunity.

“It’s probably just the fearlessness — being given complete licence to take the game on from ball one,” he said. “Some players you almost just want them to spread

their wings and take the game on. If they come off, the

team is in a really strong position. The game is moving in that direction.

“The younger guys coming through naturally are playing that way because that’s

entertainment, but it’s also opportunities for them to get into leagues and play

T20 cricket for their country. They end up doing some really cool things.”

Markram insisted their side had no plans to change their aggressive approach.

“No extra plans, I guess. It’s T20 cricket, it’s an entertaining format. We want guys to free themselves up, enjoy the game...”