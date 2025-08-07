Global Music Junction and Hariprem Films Sign Landmark Deal with Devi Chitralekha Ji to Lead Global Spiritual Music Movement

In a landmark move set to reshape the spiritual and devotional content landscape, Global Music Junction and Hariprem Films have inked an exclusive global talent management and content partnership with revered Kathavachak and spiritual icon, Devi Chitralekha Ji. The partnership aims to take Indian spiritual music and storytelling to a global audience, while launching a new era of Spiritual Concerts, large-scale immersive events blending live bhajan performances, healing music, and devotional narratives with high-quality production.

Devi Chitralekha Ji, who began her spiritual journey as a child, has become one of the most followed devotional voices of this generation, with over 14 million followers across platforms and live audiences that exceed a million devotees per event. This alliance marks the first time a mainstream media ecosystem will professionally scale the presence of a spiritual artist through a multi-platform approach, encompassing live concerts, global digital distribution, branded content, and wellness-oriented devotional formats.

A Spiritual Revolution with a Global Pulse

The collaboration, supported by Warner Music India, Global Music Junction, Hariprem Films & Kevalam Ventures will also pioneer Music Healing Sessions designed to address mental health issues like anxiety and depression through devotional music and guided spiritual therapy. These sessions, along with the concert series, will be made accessible globally via streaming platforms, social media, and offline events globally.

“I’ve always believed in spreading Bhajan, Seva, and Hari Naam to as many hearts as possible,” says Devi Chitralekha Ji.

“Social media has been a blessing in this mission, and now, with Global Music Junction, Hariprem Films, and Warner Music India, we’re ready to take Indian devotional music and healing across the world. Our aim is to touch lives through spiritual concerts like Bollywood concerts, but designed to heal, elevate, and transform.”

Strategic Industry Voices Speak:

Jay Mehta, MD, Warner Music India & SAARC, said, “At Warner Music India, we’re honoured to be part of a movement that brings spiritual music into the mainstream. With Devi Chitralekha Ji’s grace and our partners’ shared vision, we aim to create a global platform where devotion resonates with contemporary hearts and minds.”

Rajkumar Singh, Founder & CEO, Global Music Junction, adds, “At GMJ, we see this partnership with Devi Ji as a powerful opportunity to reintroduce spiritual Indian music to the world, backed by data, digital scale, and deep storytelling. Our goal is to blend her immense spiritual knowledge with global reach, making spiritual music not just relevant but aspirational for newer generations. Spiritual music is the core foundation and this association would bring immense change across the world.”

Nitin Samadhiya, CEO of Hariprem Films, said, “We’re delighted to be the creative force behind this meaningful collaboration. Devi Chitralekha Ji’s music reflects the spiritual heartbeat of India, and at Hariprem Films, our mission is to translate that essence into powerful visuals, engaging narratives, and top-tier content. Backed by the powerful ecosystem of JetSynthesys, Warner Music, and Global Music Junction, we’re committed to taking Indian spiritual music and concerts to a global digital audience while preserving their deep-rooted authenticity.”

Kevalam said, “With Devi Chitralekha’s divine presence and the strength of Kevalam’s vision, our collaboration with Warner Music, Global music Junction, and Hariprem Films marks the beginning of a global journey—where devotion meets direction, and spirituality finds a new sound.”

About the Spiritual Concert Format

The Spiritual Concert series reimagines devotional engagement by blending traditional Kathavachan, soulful bhajans, and guided healing sessions with state-of-the-art visuals, live music, and immersive audience interactions. The objective: to offer a transformative experience, not just content.

This pioneering format is designed for spiritual seekers, cultural audiences, and youth across India, the US, the UK, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, regions where interest in Indian spirituality is growing rapidly.

Why This Matters Now

In an era dominated by noise and digital fatigue, spiritual content has emerged as a beacon of peace, identity, and purpose. With this strategic collaboration, Devi Chitralekha Ji is not just amplifying the voice of Sanatan Dharma, she is making it accessible, relevant, and healing for a modern world in need of spiritual sustenance.

This is a PR article which has been published as received without any editorial enhancement, or modification.. The Telegraph Online does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of any information presented in the article. The organization is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content or for any losses, damages, or injuries arising from the use of the information provided in the article.