M Baazar onboards the charismatic Rakul Preet Singh as its brand ambassador

A beloved name in Indian fashion and one of the leading fashion retailers in Eastern India, M Baazar has signed the Bollywood icon Rakul Preet Singh.

Known for her infectious energy and bubbly charm, Rakul expressed her joy about this collaboration, “When I went through M Baazar’s exclusive collection, I realised it perfectly blends the best of both worlds—traditional elegance and contemporary style, something that perfectly aligns with my fashion sensibilities and perhaps many modern Indian women. Their collection is not just about looking good but feeling confident. I am excited to embark on a new fashion journey with M Baazar.”

CMD of M Baazar, Mr Sanjay Saraf shared his thoughts, “We are exhilarated to have Rakul Preet Singh join us. We are confident that this partnership is set to redefine the fashion landscape in India, create new standards for style, and inspire the contemporary generation.”

Boasting a strong network of 190+ stores spanning across 8 states, M Baazar has been elevating the fashion aspirations of Indians for decades. With a diverse range including menswear, ladieswear, kidswear, and accessories, M Baazar caters to the ever-evolving tastes of fashion-forward consumers. This new collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh is set to propel the brand to even greater heights as a leading force in the world of fashion.

About M Baazar

M Baazar is a fashion retail brand with a strong presence in Eastern India, committed to providing stylish, affordable, and high-quality fashion for men, women, and children. With its vast network of stores, M Baazar continues to redefine fashion retail by blending contemporary trends with traditional values.

