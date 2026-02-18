Kolkata cartoonist twins’ voice of dissent amid ‘local law’ blows to freedom of expression

For Kolkata-born twin brothers Bob and Bobby, both storytellers with a penchant for art and illustration, the year 2026 brought “unsettling” experiences that sparked safety concerns but strengthened their belief in freedom of expression.

The two brothers, for over a decade, have been making ad films, writing feature scripts, illustrating books and creating animated political cartoons they share on Instagram.

Today, many of those animation reels — mostly political satire — are no longer visible in India.

In late January, the duo noticed that seven of their reels were restricted in the country. The platform cited “local law” as the reason, even though the content did not violate Instagram community guidelines. The same reels are visible to viewers abroad.

“We had not used any names or mentioned any specific person or place. Ninety-nine per cent of our cartoons do not identify anyone directly. They are humorous takes on power and the culture of blind worship. We question whoever occupies the highest position of power,” said Bob, 32.

The twins, who shuttle between Kolkata and Mumbai for film projects, have a combined following of nearly 2.5 lakh on Instagram. Political cartoons and animated satire form a significant part of their digital presence. Like many independent creators, they rely on social media visibility for commissioned work, collaborations and brand partnerships.

Bobby explained, "Our political cartoons don't generate any kind of revenue and are just creative expressions that are reactions to whatever is happening around us. We do a lot of other commercial works and are not dependent on these for money. However, for every artist starting now, this kind of unfair censorship sets a dangerous precedent and might discourage them from fully expressing themselves through art."

The brothers are facing what many other cartoonists have faced in India. An animation spoof video published by The Wire on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taken down by Meta-owned Instagram and Elon Musk-owned X earlier this month, the news portal claimed.

Amid growing chorus against suppression of freedom of expression, prominent Indian cartoonists Satish Acharya and Manjul were told that their drawings violate India’s information-technology laws last year.

For independent artists without institutional backing, even a temporary drop in visibility can mean losing advertising revenue, commissioned projects and long-term collaborations.

Despite the setback, Bob and Bobby say they are choosing to focus on their larger body of work, which includes a graphic novel and film projects currently in development.

Bob explained, “When something becomes too unsettling, we shift our focus to another form of storytelling. But we will not stop observing and commenting on what is happening around us. That instinct is central to who we are as artists.”

The brothers say they have received threats online in the past but this is the first time their work has been restricted within the country.

The experience, Bob admits, was unsettling at first. In early February, they created two new backup accounts to ensure their work could still be accessed if their main pages faced further action.

“Our mother worries. We have not told her everything. But we believe that in a democracy, political cartoons have always existed. They are part of public discourse,” he said.

The response from followers has largely been supportive. Many expressed shock and solidarity when the twins announced the restrictions through a carousel post.

For now, Bob and Bobby say they will continue creating, though perhaps more subtly. “Whatever we make will still reflect the problems we see around us. That is what artists do,” Bob said.