West Bengal Police raid retailers selling counterfeit Goodknight products

The Bengal Police carried out raids in parts of Calcutta and South 24 Parganas across this week, and seized a substantial quantity of fake Goodknight Liquid Vaporiser (LV) products from retail outlets.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officers swooped down on multiple locations suspected of stocking counterfeit mosquito repellent refills and combo packs. Investigators said the scale of the recovery pointed to a well-organised chain supplying fake products into local markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In north Kolkata, a raid at S. Nawaz Stores on R.G. Kar Road in Shyambazar led to the seizure of seven cartons containing 120 boxes each of counterfeit Godrej Goodknight Flash LV twin refills, along with an additional carton holding 11 boxes.

Officials estimated the total recovery from the shop at over 1,700 pieces.

Simultaneous searches were conducted in the Sonarpur area of South 24 Parganas.

At Sreehari Bhandar in Rajpur Bazar and Sarada Bhandar in Gorkhara Bazar, police confiscated refill packs, combo units comprising a machine and refill, and 45 ml refill bottles branded as Goodknight LV. Officers said the products bore packaging designed to resemble the original brand.

FIRs have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act, 1957. Police sources said efforts were under way to trace the origin of the seized goods and identify distributors linked to the operation.

Ashwin Moorthy, chief marketing officer at Godrej Consumers Products Ltd, said counterfeit products posed risks not only to businesses but also to consumer health.

“Counterfeits or look-alike products are not only illegal, but also harmful and hazardous to human health. GCPL invests a significant part of its revenue to develop innovative products that continue to serve customers better and Goodknight, a market leader in the home insecticide category, is one such example. We regularly undertake quality checks of our products through a collaboration with our distribution network, local authorities, and consumers,” said Moorthy.