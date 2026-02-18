Tech CEO thanks Delhi police for recovery of devices at AI summit expo, is roasted online

A technology entrepreneur who had said his company’s wearable devices were stolen from the India AI Impact Summit 2026 expo on Monday thanked Delhi police on Tuesday night for recovering them, promptly becoming a butt of jokes from unkind online trolls.

Dhananjay Yadav, CEO of Neo Sapiens, had left behind the wearables hoping the products would catch the eye of the prime minister. Whether Narendra Modi did manage to catch a glimpse of the wearables is unknown as Yadav reported the stuff missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

A day later, Yadav thanked the Delhi cops for their “super fast” response and recovery of the wearables.

“Just wanted to update everyone, our devices have been recovered. Huge thanks to Delhi Police for the super fast response and support. Truly grateful for all the messages, help, encouragement, we’ve received over the past two days, it means a lot to me,” Yadav posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

One user, who goes by the handle Sandeep Roy aka VagaBong, asked the inevitable: “So, what happened here? Who were the thieves? How was it traced and recovered?’

Roy was not alone.

Another user, Ajay Yadav, whose bio claims he as an Indian Army veteran, had the same query: “Who stole them? And how and where did Delhi police find them?”

Others followed suit.

“Now that we are all invested in this episode, let us know the story, why went missing, how it went missing and where did you get it from?” asked one user.

Another wrote: “Bro, please share the FIR copy and its action. Who stole it under such tight security? Obviously not Tom Cruise. I hope you will definitely share it; if not, then delete your tweets, man.”

In his long post on Monday, Yadav had explained that they were asked to leave behind the wearables – the company claims it is building India’s first patented AI wearable – and were told other participants at the summit expo were leaving behind their devices such as too.

The gates, Dhananjay Yadav had said, were closed from 12 noon to 6pm on Monday.

“Think about this: we paid for flights, accommodation, logistics and even the booth. Only to see our wearables disappear inside a high-security zone. If only security and official entourage had access, how did this happen? This is extremely disappointing,” Yadav had written.

After he thanked the cops, some wondered whether he was under “political pressure.”

“Blink twice if you are being forced to post this. Some pictures would lend credence to claim,” declared one user.

Another asked: “Who was the culprit or you are not allowed to say it. What was the FIR number?”

Yet another user quipped: “Excellent. They haven't been able to find Komal Sharma in 6 years!!”

According to published reports from January 2020, the Delhi police had identified a masked woman seen in videos of an attack on JNU students and faculty earlier that month as Komal Sharma, a Delhi University student affiliated to the ABVP.

The accused was never arrested.