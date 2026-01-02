Unfair gig: Editorial on the strike by India’s platform workforce on New Year’s Eve

The strike by gig and platform workers on December 31 highlighted the depth of dissatisfaction among workers who form a crucial segment in an emerging pillar of the Indian economy. The immediate trigger for the strike lay in a set of long-standing demands that remain largely unmet. Foremost among these is the call for a ban on ultra-fast delivery models, which shift operational risk entirely onto workers. Fair wages, transparency in algorithmic management systems, protection against arbitrary account deactivations, and recognition of the right to organise and bargain collectively were some of the other demands. These are not the only challenges faced by gig workers — the absence of paid leave, health insurance, accident cover and retirement benefits leaves workers vulnerable to economic shocks. Incidentally, the notification of four new labour codes in November 2025 marked the first formal recognition of gig and platform workers within India’s labour law framework. Encouragingly, these introduced legal definitions for gig workers, platform workers and aggregators, and mandated that platforms contribute a share of their annual turnover towards a social security fund. Provisions for Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers and a national database aim to improve portability of benefits across states and platforms. Other codes require appointment letters, fixed timelines for wages and simplified compliance processes.

Despite these advances, the labour codes fall short of addressing the core concerns that motivated the strike. They offer a broad framework but limited clarity on how social security schemes will operate, how contributions will be calculated and distributed, or how workers can access benefits in practice. The codes do not establish enforceable standards on minimum pay, working hours, algorithmic transparency or grievance redressal for gig workers. Protections against arbitrary deactivation and unsafe work models are also notably absent. It is not as if legislative alternatives do not exist. The Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024 demonstrates the feasibility of welfare boards, dedicated funds, mandatory notice and reasons for termination, and defined grievance-redressal timelines. Future legislations must move beyond recognition of gig workers to enforceable rights related to wages, safety, and data transparency. Without such measures, the gap between the growth of the platform economy and the protection of its workers is likely to persist.