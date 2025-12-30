Read right: Editorial on Uttar Pradesh government's newspaper mandate in schools

The Uttar Pradesh government has made daily newspaper reading mandatory in government schools in an attempt to address gaps in reading habits, language ability, and general awareness among students. Another professed aim is to reduce screen time among the young and encourage engagement with printed material. Similar initiatives in Himachal Pradesh and Kerala indicate that newspapers continue to have pedagogical value in school education. In fact, research published in the Elementaria Journal of Educational Research shows that newspaper reading offers measurable benefits for language development because, unlike textbooks, newspapers expose students to evolving language and contemporary usage. In terms of knowledge acquisition, newspapers help students situate classroom learning within real-world contexts. In the post-Truth world, a key argument in favour of newspaper reading is its potential role in countering misinformation. A trust survey has shown that globally, newspapers rank among the most trusted sources of news, significantly ahead of social media platforms and television. In this age of social media, newspapers also counter the narrowing effect of personalised digital feeds. Social media relies on algorithms that prioritise content aligned with specific engagements, thereby reinforcing existing interests and viewpoints. On the other hand, newspapers present a broad mix of subjects, including politics, science, economy, environment, culture, sports, local affairs and so on. This heterogeneity of content ensures that readers, especially young readers, would come across information outside their immediate preferences.

The policy may also have indirect benefits for the print and publishing sector. The decline in newspaper readership has raised concerns about the sustainability of professional journalism. While educational mandates cannot solve structural challenges faced by the industry, early exposure can foster a readership that recognises the value of credible information and is more inclined to support it. This, in turn, can create a future generation of readers,which is critical to the survival of newspapers. Schools across the country must take steps to ensure adequate access to newspapers in appropriate languages and from credible sources. On the part of the media, content selection requires particular care in an era marked by graphic reporting on conflict and violence. Student-oriented editions can help maintain relevance while ensuring age-appropriate exposure.