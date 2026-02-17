Letters to the editor: India Post launches UPU International Letter Writing Competition for kids

Write with feeling

Sir — India Post has launched the UPU International Letter Writing Competition for school students. The theme this year is to write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world. Letter writing matters in the present world because it teaches patience, attention and the rare skill of finishing a thought before pressing send. Sadly, many students associate letters with dreary school exercises about visiting a zoo or requesting leave for fever. No wonder enthusiasm evaporates. If letters are allowed wit, honest feeling, and even slang, young writers might rediscover the joy in them. Human connection cannot survive on emojis alone. Sometimes it requires ink, paper and full sentences that actually mean something.

Rupali Das Gupta,

Bengaluru

Costly purchase

Sir — The recent approval by the Union ministry of defence to acquire 114 additional Dassault Rafale fighters is being presented by the Indian air force, the Union government and much of the media as a decisive move to rebuild depleted combat strength of the armed forces. But the approval deserves sober examination. The earlier Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft tender had planned 126 aircraft with domestic production through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. That plan was abandoned in 2016 and replaced with a 36-aircraft purchase costing Rs 58,000 crore. The new proposal reportedly costs between $30 and $35 billion for fewer aircraft than originally planned. Citizens require clarity on why earlier delays led to higher expenditure and reduced industrial benefit.

Sayantan Basu,

Calcutta

Sir — Public discussion on the Rafale acquisition has focused on urgency rather than accountability. The Indian air force has faced declining squadron strength for years. Yet the 2007 MMRCA process was halted after selecting Dassault Aviation’s Rafale. The government then chose a smaller purchase of 36 jets. Now a larger order is proposed at far higher projected cost. Taxpayers deserve an explanation for why this represents prudent long-term planning.

Ritodrish Mondal,

Calcutta

Sir — Cost comparisons in the Rafale programme raise legitimate questions. The original 126-MMRCA deal was estimated at $10 to $12 billion with technology transfer and licensed production. The present 114-aircraft plan is valued at up to $35 billion before additional expenses. The earlier 36-aircraft contract alone cost $8.8 billion. These figures suggest significant escalation. Clear disclosure of pricing structure, weapons packages and maintenance liabilities is necessary for informed public understanding.

O. Prasada Rao,

Hyderabad

Clarity needed

Sir — Recent disclosures about email exchanges between the Union minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Jeffrey Epstein warrant careful public scrutiny. The Union minister has acknowledged meeting Epstein three or four times while serving in diplomatic and international roles. Email records show references to Epstein’s island and assistance sought for a visa. These matters raise questions about judgement and propriety. A clear, detailed statement placed before Parliament would help address concerns and reinforce confidence in ministerial accountability.

Prerona Roy,

Calcutta

Sir — Parliament is the proper forum for addressing allegations against serving ministers. The leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, raised the matter of Hardeep Singh Puri’s correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein in the Lok Sabha. The minister chose to respond outside the House through press conferences and interviews. Such divergence weakens parliamentary oversight. When serious questions arise, direct engagement within Parliament strengthens democratic norms and ensures that explanations are formally recorded.

C.K. Subramaniam,

Chennai

Sir — Hardeep Singh Puri has said he felt unease during early meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. He has also stated that he was unaware of the full extent of Epstein’s criminal conduct at the time. Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to offences involving a minor. Public representatives are expected to exercise caution in associations. A fuller account of what was known then and what due diligence was undertaken would be appropriate.

Harsh Pawaria,

Calcutta

Unfounded facts

Sir — During a recent rally in Assam, the Union home minister, Amit Shah, claimed that 6.4 million infiltrators had occupied seven districts in that state. Yet the Union ministry of home affairs has stated under the Right to Information Act that it holds no centralised data on infiltrators. This contradiction requires clarification. If no consolidated statistics exist, figures cited in political speeches must be explained. Public debate on migration and citizenship should rely on verifiable data rather than broad assertions with the clear motive of dividing the electorate along communal lines.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal, Manipur

Sir — Migration and demographic change are complex issues. They demand evidence-based policy rather than rhetorical escalation. When official data is unavailable, sweeping numerical claims risk eroding public trust.

K. Agarwal,

Calcutta

Pure trauma

Sir — The Supreme Court has placed mental trauma on equal footing with physical risk in assessing abortion requests. This is a welcome development. Mental health consequences of forced continuation of pregnancy can be severe and long-lasting. Courts must continue to treat psychological harm as real and measurable.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta