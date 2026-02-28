Pandit alarm on militancy: Chrungoo challenges Centre’s claim of normality in J&K

A displaced Kashmiri Pandit leader and head of the hardline Panun Kashmir organisation, Dr Ashwani Chrungoo, has challenged the Centre’s claims of normality being restored in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that militancy in the region has instead become more militarised and sophisticated.

His remarks come days after the Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti, which represents non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, called for “decisive preventive measures” to ensure the community’s safety following threats from suspected militants. The group surprisingly appealed to the United Nations human rights body and other leading international organisations to monitor their situation.

Most Pandit organisations had strongly supported the Centre’s 2019 decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and reorganise the former state into

two Union Territories. The recent statements, however, suggest growing unease among sections of the community with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Chrungoo, a doctor turned chief of the group, told the media in Jammu that militancy was getting more sophisticated, cautioning the Centre against restoration of statehood.

He should not be confused with senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo.

“A new form of terrorism has emerged, indicating that terrorist activities have become militarised and highly sophisticated,” Dr Chrungoo said.

“Some of those recently neutralised had been active for five years, and some local militants in Kishtwar had been operating for nearly three decades. The latest encounter itself stretched over months and involved 15 to 17 gunfights over nearly two years before they were eliminated.”