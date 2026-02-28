Warm response to ice marathon on China border as 450 runners brave sub-zero Ladakh

The annual marathon on the frozen Pangong Tso along the China border witnessed enthusiastic participation this year despite recent violent protests over statehood in Ladakh.

The army’s Ladakh-based Fire and Fury Corps said more than 450 runners took part in the 4th Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon 2026, held between February 24 and 25 at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

This translates into an over six-fold increase in participants since the event was first organised in 2023. The number of runners stood at 300 last year.

“Fire and Fury Corps proudly supported the 4th Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon 2026 at the world’s highest frozen lake, Pangong Tso (14,000 feet). Braving sub-zero temperatures and thin air, over 450 runners conquered the icy terrain across categories ranging from 5km to the full marathon,” Ladakh Corps posted on X.

Officials said soldiers from Ladakh Scouts stood out for their outstanding performance, with Agniveer Mehboob Ali winning the 10km category, Rifleman Tsetan Namgial acing the 21km half-marathon and Naik Tsering Nurboo emerging victorious in the 42km long marathon.

“The achievements of serving personnel and the support extended by the Trishul Division reaffirm the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to promoting winter sports in Ladakh,” the army said.

The event took place in extreme temperatures ranging between -15°C and -17°C.

The marathon was organised by Thin Ice Adventures in collaboration with the Union Territory administration of Ladakh and the Indian Army.

An official said the event drew several international participants from countries including Australia, the UAE and Nepal.

Videos of the marathon showed participants running on a vast expanse of the frozen lake wearing safety gear against the backdrop of a stunning landscape. Teams from the NDRF and the UT’s disaster response force conducted a thorough inspection, including measuring ice

thickness, before and during the races.

Additionally, a scientific assessment based on 15 years of weather data was conducted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to evaluate environmental patterns and ensure the safe execution of the marathon, officials said.

The event was first organised in 2023 to promote winter tourism around the Pangong Tso and raise awareness about climate change. However, many believe that an equally important goal is to normalise activities in a region where Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a prolonged face-off.

The Pangong Tso is a landlocked lake in the Himalayas, spanning eastern Ladakh and western Tibet.

The first edition of the event was recognised by the Guinness World Records as Asia’s first and the world’s highest frozen-lake marathon.

The successful organisation of the marathon gave the BJP and the larger Right-wing ecosystem ammunition to target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who visited the lake in 2023 and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that China had not taken an inch of Ladakh’s territory had no takers in the area.

“Rahul Gandhi keeps lying. The nation keeps exposing him. Now another blatant lie of his brutally getting exposed as Ladakh hosts Pangong frozen lake marathon successfully,” BJP Assam posted on Friday.

In October last year, media reports claimed that satellite images had revealed a new Chinese air-defence facility taking shape near the Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

This year’s marathon follows a violent agitation demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh in September last year, which left four people dead and

90 injured.