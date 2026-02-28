Support & reminder for AAP: Opposition targets BJP 'weaponisation' of agencies

Most Opposition parties closed ranks to highlight the harassment that

AAP leaders faced at the hands of federal investigative agencies in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Congress, however, drew attention to how the AAP had similarly tarnished its leaders with allegations that did not hold up in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress activists took jibes at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for shedding tears after the verdict.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba posted on X: “These tears of AAP are nothing but a drama. By becoming the B team of RSS, it was #AAP itself that hatched a conspiracy under the guise of Anna Hazareji in Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan and falsely maligned the late Dr Manmohan Singhji and the late Sheila Dikshitji.

“Whatever #AAP did to them is now coming back to #AAP today — They (Singh and Dikshit) too later got clean chits in every matter and were proven innocent. Today, both of them are no longer in this world — Yet, did the drama company ever apologise to them???”

Former Telangana MLC K. Kavitha, who was also accused in the case, told reporters in Hyderabad: “As part of a political vendetta, this case was put on the Opposition parties.... Our faith in the judiciary has been upheld. The judiciary has cut through this entire web of lies.”

Kavitha quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi last year after falling out with her family. Her father K. Chandrashekhar Rao is the party’s president and brother K.T. Rama Rao is the chairperson.

Rama Rao posted on X: “The AAP govt led by Kejriwal was brought down in the name of the so-called liquor scam, and the political casualty of that narrative was the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in both the Assembly & Parliament elections.

“Kavitha Garu got justice in court today and in the same manner, every case registered against our leaders will be conclusively exposed as

false, politically motivated, and fabricated. Until that truth prevails, we will continue to witness reckless allegations from the Congress and the BJP, amplified by media trials designed to malign and mislead.”

The CPM congratulated the AAP and its leaders.

The party posted on X: “The Modi govt’s weaponisation of investigating agencies as tools of political vendetta stands fully exposed once more: after years of fabricated charges, prolonged incarceration and vicious smear campaigns, the courts have discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia in the so-called liquor ‘scam’ — proving no conspiracy, no criminal intent existed beyond the vendetta-driven witch-hunt against Opposition voices.”

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the AAP, despite the party’s allegations against the DMK during the 2G scam probe, which too fell flat.

He wrote on X: “The Union BJP government must not mortgage the integrity of investigating agencies for short-term politics. Have some shame....”