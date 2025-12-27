Letters to the editor: Newly married woman walks out of in-laws’ home within 20 minutes

Feminism today

Sir — A newly-married woman from Uttar Pradesh walked out of her in-laws’ home barely 20 minutes after arriving, citing their ‘unfriendly behaviour’. This led to a village panchayat, after which both families mutually agreed to end the marriage. All gifts were returned, and the woman left with her parents. The incident has prompted mixed reactions, with some describing her decision as bold and others as selfish. Yet such an act was unimaginable even a few years ago. It is heartening to see that education and equal opportunities are making a difference at the grassroot level to those who need them the most.

Anandi Mehta,

Calcutta

State of unrest

Sir — The deteriorating situation in Bangladesh has moved beyond the realm of internal political instability into that of deliberate external manipulation, which has serious regional implications (“Face of Hindustan”, Dec 24). Intelligence assessments suggest a calculated attempt to provoke India into a reaction that could widen the crisis and further destabilise South Asia.

For New Delhi, the challenge is both immediate and long-term. India has consistently articulated its preference for stability, inclusive politics, and peaceful democratic processes. The real test for the region lies in safeguarding democratic processes against manipulation and ensuring that measured statecraft prevails over manufactured outrage.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — When rage is celebrated and intimidation defended as pride, society begins to rot from within. A nation does not collapse in a single day; it erodes gradually when hate is normalised and silence is mistaken for consent. True strength never requires a mob. Secure faith does not fear questions, differences or minorities. Violence committed in the name of identity ultimately strips that identity of its moral meaning. The most alarming part is not the chaos itself, but how easily it is justified. Today, it targets the ‘Other’; tomorrow, it will turn inward. A nation’s greatness is measured not by whom it silences, but by whom it protects when it truly matters.

Aditya Kamble,

Kalaburagi, Karnataka

Sir — The photograph of a young woman protesting outside the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Calcutta captures a mix of fear, grief and anger. Protest, even when loud and unsettling, is often the language of those who feel unheard. To reduce her to a symbol of mob fury is to ignore the genuine anxiety of the Hindu youth who fear repetition of such violence closer home. While restraint and law need to prevail, empathy must accompany criticism.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Clarity matters

Sir — While several political parties saw a decline in donations in 2024-25 compared to the previous financial year, the Bharatiya Janata Party saw the contributions grow by nearly one and a half times (“More to spend”, Dec 24). The contributions were made through electoral trusts, which have increased significantly since the scrapping of the electoral bonds scheme in February 2024. The donations received by the BJP were nearly 12 times those of the Congress. The new disclosures show the same set of companies continue to donate funds to the BJP.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Major step

Sir — Cipla has launched an orally inhaled insulin powder. This marks a breakthrough in diabetes care in India. By reducing dependence on painful injections, it promises comfort, convenience and improved treatment adherence while also easing storage challenges. This could significantly improve the quality of life for nearly 10 crore Indians living with diabetes.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru