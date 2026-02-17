Hammer missiles to Airbus H125 helicopters, India, France vow to build together, boost ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel on Tuesday virtually inaugurated an assembly line in Karnataka's Vemagal to build Airbus H125 helicopters and Reuters reported that India’s Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and France’s Safran would jointly produce Hammer missiles in India as Delhi and Paris elevated their ties to a "special global strategic partnership".

Modi hosted Macron for wide-ranging talks in Mumbai, hours after the French leader landed in the city on a three-day India visit.

"India and France share a very special relationship,” the prime minister said in his media statement. “France is one of India's oldest strategic partners. And together with President Macron, we have given this strategic partnership unprecedented depth and energy.

"On the basis of this same trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership.

"We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world's only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world," he said.

"The year 2026 is a turning point in the relations between India and Europe. Just a few days ago, we signed the largest and most ambitious Free Trade Agreement in India's history with the European Union," he added.

The prime minister described India-France relationship as a force for global stability at a time when “the world is passing through a phase of uncertainty.”

Macron called India one of France's most trusted partners. "From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation," he said.

"Both our countries firmly believe in rule of law, and it has been demonstrated in past few years," he said.

Macron said India and France will continue to cooperate to combat terrorism.