After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt to present award at BAFTA

Indian Actress Alia Bhatt is set to present an award at the 79th edition of the BAFTA Awards, the British Academy said on Tuesday.

“Who are we getting ready to welcome to the #EEBAFTAs this Sunday? Make sure you tune in this Sunday 22 February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on E! in the US,” the organisers captioned their post on Instagram.

Alia is part of a star-studded lineup of guest presenters which also includes Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Monica Bellucci, Rege-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, and Stellan Skargard.

Actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone had presented at the BAFTAs in previous years.

Besides the 32-year-old actress, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, whose Manipuri-language film Boong has been nominated in the best children's and family film category, will also attend the ceremony.

Backed by actor-producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Boong will compete with Disney releases Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2 as well as animated science fantasy film Arco in the category.

Boong follows the story of a young boy named Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, from the valley of Manipur, who sets out to surprise his mother with a gift.

The BAFTA Awards 2026 ceremony will be held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22.

The awards ceremony, officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards, aims to celebrate excellence in international cinema.