Letters to the editor: Tehran won the battle of perception in Iran-US war with AI-generated memes

Meme war winner

Sir — No clear winner has emerged on the battlefield from the war in Iran. Yet a curious front in the conflict has attracted attention. While America and Israel sought military advantages, Iran waged a parallel campaign online with AI-generated videos and Lego-style animations that mocked Washington. Rather than projecting a menacing image, these memes portrayed figures such as Donald Trump frantically grappling with crises or weeping at his desk. Their humour helped them reach audiences far beyond Iran’s borders. Tehran, it seems, has won the battle of perception.

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Satyaki Dhar,

Delhi

Leadership crisis

Sir — Keir Starmer, the prime minister of Britain, has resigned as leader of the Labour Party after poor electoral performances, declining popularity and growing dissent within his party (“Starmer quits, UK to get 7th PM in a decade”, Jun 23). Despite restoring Labour to power in 2024, improving ties with Europe and strengthening support for Ukraine, he gradually lost the confidence of many colleagues.

Andy Burnham, the influential former mayor of Greater Manchester, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed him. A Burnham-led regime may seek closer cooperation with Europe while maintaining strong trade and defence ties with India.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — Yet another British prime minister has been forced to resign under pressure from within his own party. Keir Starmer is the sixth prime minister to leave office prematurely in the 10 years since Brexit. The frequency of these leadership changes points to a deep-rooted malaise in British politics. Immigration, economic stagnation and the Ukraine war have all contributed to political instability. For Starmer, the controversy surrounding the appointment of a minister allegedly linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal appears to have been the final straw.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Keir Starmer’s resignation is likely to pave the way for the Greater Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham, to enter 10 Downing Street. Starmer’s decision comes after months of pressure from Labour parliamentarians to step down as many grew increasingly concerned about the party’s electoral prospects amid the rapid rise of the far-Right Reform UK and Labour’s dismal performance in the local elections held in May.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — The Labour Party returned to power in the United Kingdom after 14 years in Opposition, securing a landslide victory in the July 2024 election. Keir Starmer became prime minister amidst hopes that he would address the shortcomings that had led voters to reject the Tories. But within months of taking office, Starmer began facing growing dissent from within his own party. In less than two years, several ministers resigned from his government, many citing a lack of confidence in his leadership or disagreements over policy. Poor performances in local elections exposed deep divisions within the Labour Party.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — Britain’s political instability has become a worrying pattern. Brexit, which formally took effect on January 31, 2020, reshaped British politics, fractured traditional loyalties and left successive governments grappling with its economic and political consequences. From David Cameron to Keir Starmer, every prime minister has had to confront the aftershocks of that decision.

The broader question is whether Britain is merely experiencing a series of leadership crises or a deeper structural challenge within its political system. Frequent changes at 10 Downing Street can undermine policy continuity, weaken investor confidence and erode public trust.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — Keir Starmer faced criticism over his handling of illegal immigration, an issue that increasingly alienated sections of both the working and the middle classes. His position became even more precarious after Andy Burnham’s decisive by-election victory.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Vermins at work

Sir — Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s article, “A mischief of rats” (Jun 21), was both amusing and thought-provoking. It brings to mind political turncoats who, like rats deserting a sinking ship, abandon one camp for another when circumstances change. The analogy is apt for the current situation of the Trinamool Congress. Just as rats abandon a sinking ship, the TMC rebels have clambered onto the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.

Salil Karmakar,

Barrackpore

Sir — “A mischief of rats” highlights how seemingly minor problems can have disproportionate impact. Authorities often overlook such issues because they appear too trivial to warrant urgent action. Yet unchecked infestations, civic neglect and everyday disorder gradually erode public confidence and damage the State’s reputation.

Harsh Pawaria,

Rohtak, Haryana