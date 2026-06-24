Forge ahead

Our economic promise has been centuries in the making. Few regions have attracted such consistent historical admiration, yet we have fallen short of the prosperity we seemed destined for. Adam Smith, whose The Wealth of Nations (1776) founded modern economics, described Bengal as a land of extraordinary fertility whose intricate waterways generated “great opulence”. In the 1830s, Thomas Macaulay, not known for praising India, described Bengal as a veritable Garden of Eden and the Ganga as “the chief highway of Eastern commerce”, lined with the wealthiest marts and most splendid capitals. Even as recently as 1965, Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, looked at a thriving Calcutta and expressed his ambition for his young city-state to match its prosperity. Across centuries, these observers recognised in Bengal a rare combination of geography, human capital, and commercial opportunity. But opportunity does not automatically translate into advantage.

To understand our present condition, we must first reckon with what we lost. Since Independence, we have declined from India’s premier industrial powerhouse to the country’s sixth-largest state economy. The blows were successive: the shifting of India’s capital in 1911; Partition in 1947, which severed markets, displaced millions, and fractured our economic geography; and, later, decades of politics that stifled private enterprise. Generations of our most talented young people left for Mumbai, Bengaluru, London, and New York, leaving behind an ageing population and weakened economic hubs. Our metropolis, which once commanded the commerce of Asia, today punches far below its weight.

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Yet even after decades of modest growth, our current $250 billion economy is hardly marginal. Our challenge is not to rebuild Bengal from weakness, but to unlock strengths that have remained underutilised for decades. We are finally at a watershed moment, with a realistic prospect of undertaking the large-scale effort our potential has long warranted.

Our ambition must be unapologetically bold: to double the state economy to $500 billion within five years. This requires annual nominal growth of roughly 14%, up from about 7% today. If efforts are coordinated, such an acceleration is achievable. Telangana recently demonstrated that focused public investment and disciplined execution can double a state economy within six years. Bengal possesses compelling advantages: a strategic position at the heart of the Bay of Bengal region, a domestic consumption base of roughly 300 million people within a 500-kilometre radius, resilient institutions, and deep industrial capability. When an economy operates below its potential, returns on new investment can be extraordinarily high. Bengal remains one of India’s most attractive investment frontiers.

The logic mirrors the Marshall Plan. After the Second World War, the United States of America injected $13 billion, roughly 5% of its GDP, into Western Europe. That capital did not build capability from scratch. It removed bottlenecks and unlocked skilled workforces, productive traditions, and functioning institutions. Bengal possesses precisely this form of latent strength. The Government of India should recognise that a federally-backed investment programme here is not a fiscal burden but a strategic investment. By targeting underutilised capacity, New Delhi can help ignite an engine capable of powering India’s manufacturing and export ambitions.

The first priority must be world-class connectivity. Calcutta Port was once Asia’s premier maritime gateway. Today, much of eastern India’s trade bypasses Bengal through transshipment at Colombo, adding both time and cost. A modern, deep-water port at Sagar Island would restore our place in the Bay of Bengal trading system. In aviation, Dum Dum can once again become a genuine eastern hub, linking eastern India and the Northeast directly to major global destinations. Long-planned railway corridors must also be completed to bring freight efficiently to India’s eastern seaboard.

Simultaneously, Calcutta must aspire to become one of the world’s great urban metropolises. The Ganga flows through the heart of the city, yet we have never fully realised its economic and civic potential. London transformed the Thames; Singapore reimagined Marina Bay. A revitalised Calcutta riverfront, with public spaces, world-class hotels, cultural institutions, premium commercial districts, and improved connectivity to the Maidan, could create one of Asia’s most compelling urban environments. Higher floor-space indices along this corridor are only a beginning. By pooling premium public assets into a state-backed Real Estate Investment Trust, Bengal could attract global capital to finance the civic infrastructure a modern metropolis demands. Yet this transformation must remain true to Calcutta’s character, preserving the street culture, food, and public life that give the city its soul.

Beyond physical infrastructure, we must build labour-intensive industries that create employment and earn foreign exchange at scale. Neighbouring Bangladesh exports nearly $50 billion of garments annually from the same deltaic geography and from many of the same weaving traditions that once made Bengal famous across Asia. Thailand exports more than $35 billion of processed food despite possessing no agricultural advantage greater than our fertile fields. Vietnam exports more than $17 billion of furniture. If Bengal achieved even half the export success of these economies in textiles, food processing, and home furnishings, we could add more than $40 billion to annual exports while creating employment for millions. Few strategies offer a comparable combination of manufacturing depth, employment intensity, and rapid regional transformation.

North Bengal deserves particular attention. Darjeeling remains one of the world’s most recognisable tea origins, yet we capture only a fraction of the value that reputation commands. High-end tea tourism, wellness retreats, premium tea processing, and sustainably managed timber industries in the Dooars and Terai could create a regional economy anchored around the logistics hub at Siliguri.

Alongside these traditional sectors, Bengal must also lead in ideas. The defining economic story of our era is Artificial Intelligence into which unprecedented amounts of global capital are now being deployed. India has not yet established a clear centre for these frontier technologies. Bengal, despite its immense talent base, largely missed the software services boom of the 1990s; we cannot afford to miss this technological transformation. Just as Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis built the Indian Statistical Institute and made Calcutta a global centre of statistical science, we should aspire to anchor India’s leadership in AI and quantum computing. By drawing upon the research ecosystems of ISI, IIT Kharagpur, Jadavpur University, and TCG CREST and pairing them with venture capital, entrepreneurial talent, and industry partnerships, we can foster a self-sustaining innovation ecosystem.

To drive this transformation, three compacts must be forged. The first is a federal compact with the Union government, which must recognise that investing in Bengal’s infrastructure and in Calcutta are national investments with national returns. The second is a diaspora compact, a bridge to the global Bengali community of scientists, entrepreneurs, technologists, and investors whose expertise, networks, and capital can accelerate growth back home. The third is a civic compact with Calcutta itself, requiring our city to embrace higher density, vertical expansion, riverfront ambition, and the confidence befitting a half-trillion-dollar economy.

Let us finally move beyond the constraints of the past. The future will not be built by dwelling on what Bengal once was but by charting a path to renewed prosperity. We should approach that task not as a historical supplicant seeking sympathy but as a civilisation determined to create opportunity, wealth and dignity for future generations.

Rudra Chatterjee is Chairman of Obeetee, Managing Director of Luxmi Tea, and writes on finance and economic issues